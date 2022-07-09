Jesus breaks record for 1st goal for Arsenal and Palmeiras fans “break” the web

palm trees
New Gunners number 9 scored twice in a friendly against Nuremberg and time to hit the net for the 1st time impressed
One of the hottest signings of this European window, Gabriel Jesus took no more than 85 seconds to score for the 1st time for Arsenal. In a friendly against Nuremberg, the Gunners won 5-3, with two goals from the palm trees. In just five minutes, the number nine of Mikel Arteta’s team had already left its mark.
The feat made Palmeiras fans take Jesus to the trending topics on Twitter. With the score 2-0 for Nuremberg, Arteta released Gabriel in place of Emile Smith Rowe and decreased. The striker took off on the right, scored with Eddie Nketiah and, with almost no angle, kicked hard, in the left corner of the goalkeeper.
His second didn’t take long. Jesus received a cross from Gabriel Martinelli and, with class, deflected the ball, securing Arsenal’s victory.
See the goals:
In training earlier, Arsenal’s number 9 had already shone with goals and pedaling over the defenders. Remembering that the Gunners disbursed around R$ 288 million to remove the 25-year-old striker from Manchester City, where he had worked since 2017. Palmeiras, with a 7% right over Jesus, earned approximately R$ 20 million from the transaction.
Of course, Palmeiras fans took the opportunity to mock the comparison between Jesus and Gabigol, especially because of the Flamengo striker’s passage through Europe. At Inter Milan and Benfica, the red-black player only scored one goal in 50 matches. There were those who even joked with Thierry Henry, the Gunners’ idol.
