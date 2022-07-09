Jesus Luz and Aline Campos exchange kisses at Rio airport

Jesus Luz and Aline Campos, ex-Riscado, are enjoying moments of pure romance and passion and this Friday (08) was no different. The couple showed that they are super connected when they are seen kissing at an airport in Rio de Janeiro.

The two landed at Santos Dumont Airport, in the Marvelous City and exchanged passionate kisses at the door of the place.

Recently, Jesus Luz talked to Quem Magazine to confirm that he was having an affair with the ex-Queen of Drums, after the end of his marriage with Carol Ramiro.

“Aline and I have been friends for many years. She was even my friend, not Carol’s, but she always respected her a lot.. We always admire and respect each other a lot within each other’s relationships. When I finished, we ended up connecting in a different way and today we are getting to know each other better.”he said.

Controversy

After assuming the romance with Jesus Luz and Aline Campos, the actor was accused of having betrayed his wife Carol Ramiro with the model and spoke through the networks.

“I think it’s important to clarify things. Carol is a person I respect a lot, she is my daughter’s mother. We built a story together, it wasn’t an easy relationship, because she caught me at a very immature stage. So was she. We were developing together. Separation will never be an easy and simple thing, no matter how much consideration and affection there is. Someone will always leave with a bruised ego, or several people will leave. this is the norml,” he said.

And continued:” The person who is hateful on the internet chose to judge, is not interested in your argument. (…) Aline never disrespected her [Carol], she was always my friend. I always called her to be with us, but she was never friends with Carol. There was always respect. And she never flirted with me, never crossed any kind of boundary, any situation that could affect my marriage to Carol.“, he explained.

