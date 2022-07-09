Jonas Esticado’s ex-wife discloses the singer’s audio refusing to sign an agreement; listen – It’s Hit

The conflict between Herica Oliveira and Jonas Stretched continues to reverberate on social media. This Friday (8), the ex-wife of Ceará released an audio, in stories on Instagram, in which the singer refuses to sign an agreement to pension payment.

The audio conversation took place in 2021, during the period of pandemic, but it only became public this week. In one of the excerpts, the musician says the amount he was paying his ex-companion.

“Have you ever stopped to think that I’m going to spend five years of my life, because of this thing, paying almost 12 thousand reais a month (…) I’m just calling to let you know that I’m not going to sign anything on a value agreement deal no,” said the singer in the leaked audio.

listen conversation

In the audio, it is also possible to hear Jonas Esticado saying that he would sign another agreement in which the payment of pensions had been arranged after the return of the shows, after the stoppages of the pandemic.

“I’ll sign the agreement, the other one there. I will not sign [o acordo sobre o qual os dois discutiam ao telefone]I’m going to sign the other agreement that we had closed to start paying after the shows come back”.

‘I can’t give no luxury either’, said Jonas

The singer also states that even if he did not accept to pay the agreed amount at first, he would commit to bearing some expenses for Herica and her son, even if some things considered “luxury” were missing:

“Until then, I promise not to let you lack anything, even if I go begging on the street. Now, luxury I can’t give up either. There may come a day and there is no Danone and those things that are futile, it’s a little luxury”.

Jonas Estiado’s ex-wife even mocked the singer’s speech in this excerpt, remembering Jonas Estiado’s trips abroad and luxury items that the countryman displays on social networks.

“Do you have any idea what it’s like to be a person alone and anxious to hear this? Anyway, listen to the end. My son’s Danone is luxury, little luxury, futility. But trips to Cancun, Disney and among others, car of the year, cell phone of the year, house in Alphaville, nice apartment… In short, hypocrisy”.