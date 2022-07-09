Jove and José Lucas end the rivalry and become friends

Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) arrived at the farm a short time ago and gradually conquered his space among the brothers, establishing a great friendship with Tadeu (José Loreto) right away, but at the same time, the rivalry took over his relationship with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), exchanging barbs continuously. That relationship is about to change when the brothers decide to put all this disagreement aside and become best friends during the next chapters of wetland.

It’s not just today that the rivalry was present in José Leôncio’s house, and everything started little by little when José Lucas started to be interested in Juma (Alanis Guillen) even though he knew she was his brother’s girlfriend. This interest was the main reason for the disagreement between the brothers, because Jove didn’t like the way his brother looked at the young Marruá, since the interest was very clear, even causing arguments between the two.

José Lucas was interested in Juma. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Everything starts to change when Jove finally marries Juma in a beautiful ceremony held at the farm. José Lucas realizes that it was useless to keep insisting on this feeling and decides to put it aside and ask his brother for forgiveness for everything he had caused until then.

This is a very important moment for the Leôncio family, because finally peace between the brothers will reign and from then on, coexistence will be more peaceful for everyone. José Lucas will be able to abandon once and for all the feeling he has for Juma and go on with his life in a peaceful way.