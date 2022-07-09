Judge’s car who ordered Milton Ribeiro arrested, attacked with eggs and feces – Politica

The attack on Judge Renato Borelli’s car took place this Thursday afternoon (7) (photo: reproduction)

The judge who authorized the arrest of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro, Renato Borelli, had his car hit by animal feces, eggs and dirt while he was driving home in Brasilia. The attack on the magistrate took place on the afternoon of this Thursday (7/7).

The substances thrown at the front window caused the judge’s visibility to be impaired, but he was able to control the car and was not injured.

Renato Borelli authorized the operation by the Federal Police that arrested the former Minister of Education and pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos on June 22. They are accused of influence trafficking and for charging bribes for the release of public funds from the Ministry of Education to city halls.

Judge received threats

According to TV Globo, the judge has received dozens of threats after determining the arrests, most of them over the internet. Borelli communicated the case to the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region, where the magistrate will take steps to investigate the facts.

Also according to TV Globo, the National Justice Council (CNJ) was called to investigate the threats and recommended measures to protect the judge.

The State of Minas contacted the TRF and the CNJ but, until the publication of the report, received no response.