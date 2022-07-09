July 9th is what holiday? Understand the date and where it is celebrated – Country

Enacted by then President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Federal Law n. 9,093, of September 12, 1995, which provides for holidays, determines that the magna date of the State of São Paulo, established by state law, is a civil holiday. The date is celebrated every 9th of July.

Therefore, the then Deputy Guilherme Gianetti presented the Bill n. 710/1995, which gave rise to State Law n. 9,497. On that date, the outbreak of the Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932.

Is the July 9th public holiday?

Not. The July 9th holiday is only valid for municipalities in the State of São Paulo. It is also worth remembering that, by law, the date is considered a holiday and not an optional point.

At work, employees who are called to work on July 9, the date on which the anniversary of the Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932 is celebrated, may be entitled to receive overtime, with an additional 100%, depending on the collective agreement of their category. . This year, the state holiday will fall on a Saturday.

Why July 9th?

This date commemorates the outbreak of the Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932, considered the great date of the State of São Paulo.

The Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932 was an armed movement against the then president, Getúlio Vargas, who had been in power since 1930. The demonstrations took place between the months of July and October, and October 2 marked the defeat of the revolutionaries, according to with the Government of the State of São Paulo.

What was the reason for the Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932?

There was an expectation by the population of the state that Francisco Morato, leader of the Democratic Party (PD), would be appointed as military intervener in São Paulo. However, Getúlio Vargas put João Alberto, a military man from the northeast, in this position, which displeased a large part of the paulistas.

Results of the 1932 Revolution

The Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932 left an impact on the history of Brazil: in 1934, a new Constitution was promulgated; political parties returned to action and the congress was reopened.