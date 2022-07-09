June Was Terrible For Cryptocurrencies: All Down

A survey carried out by an asset manager managed to point out that the month of June was not good for cryptocurrencies

The month of June was not good for cryptocurrencies. In a survey, QR Asset, asset manager, mapped 40 assets and can point out that none could withstand the pressure and have a positive performance.

Digital currencies such as bitcoin cash and ether have registered a devaluation that exceeds 30%, while the Theta Token has not fallen even 2%. Anyway, the fall, influenced by several factors, scares cryptocurrency brokers and investors.

Cryptocurrency fall

Bitcoin cash is an example of digital currencies facing an unpleasant scenario. The cryptocurrency had its worst monthly, quarterly and semi-annual performance since it was created. The fall recorded in June was 44.06%.

Among the cryptocurrencies that entered the ranking of the biggest drops of the month is ether, which showed a decline of 39.9% in June. Theodoro Fleury, manager of QR Asset Management, explained that, with the devaluation of renowned players in the crypto ecosystem, ether was intimidated, since it is parallel to several leveraged positions and loans.

“With the forced liquidation of several operations belonging to the fund, there was an above-normal sales volume in ETH, contributing to the negative performance in the month”, said Fleury, in an interview with Estadão.

Downturn scenario hit Flow, NEAR and Ethereum network-specific investment blockchains

Blockchains of investments specific to the Flow, NEAR and Ethereum network have also registered notable drops that surpassed 35%. AAVE, considered one of the largest decentralized lending platforms, was also affected by the forced liquidations of June.

However, the bearish scenario was not so heavy for all digital currencies. Theta Token managed to close the month with a performance of 1.12%, holding back part of the devaluations. Despite this, cryptocurrency markets remain dominated by pessimism.

“Throughout June, Theta Network announced some improvements to its network of validators, but we believe the main reason why the asset stood out is the fact that it was among the worst performers at the beginning of the month,” said Fleury, still in an interview with Estadão.

