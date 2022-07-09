“Just like Maiara and Fernando”

Lucas Viana and Sarah Andrade posted the news on social media

Lucas told the news to his followers on Instagram
Lucas Viana and Sarah Andrade decided to give love another chance after a week of the announcement of terminus. This Friday (8), the ex-BBB and the ex-Fazenda resumed their relationship and shared the news with their followers on social networks. The former partner of Gil and Juliette even shared a photo in which he appears holding hands with the model.

Lucas decided to be more explicit and even showed that he was accompanied by Sarah inside car. Obviously, the news divided opinion among admirers. “Lack of shame,” fired an admirer. “So like Maiara and Fernando”, commented another. A third remarked: “Nobody has to like it”.

Makeout with BBB 22 participant

While BBB 22 was being shown, Sarah went to twitter reveal that he kissed a member of the popcorn group. “I wanted to say no, but I’ve been kissing in a confined this year. I said, I’m light”, wrote the ex-BBB in a tweet. “Spies find out there… because I’m going to keep quiet!”, she completed with a laugh.

Lucas Bissoli was pointed out as the alleged affair, but the makeout was never revealed by the wink baron. “I’ve noticed that you follow Bissoli”, said a follower. “You know that we won’t settle down until we find out who it is, right?”, promised another internet user.

