Know the signs of Anitta’s disease

Singer Anitta revealed on social media that she suffers from endometriosis and will have to undergo surgery to alleviate the effects of the disease on her body. Severe menstrual cramps, pelvic pain, discomfort in sexual intercourse, intestinal changes, pain in the lumbar region and difficulty getting pregnant are some of the main symptoms of the disease.

The disease is common, but there is no need to despair, just seek medical care and treatment. Endometriosis is an inflammation of the tissue that lines the uterus, which can cause pain during sexual intercourse, during the menstrual period, in addition to bleeding when urinating. These pains vary from body to body and can manifest in different ways.

Anitta said that she has suffered from the problem for almost 9 years and that she believed she was suffering from recurrent cystitis, an infection that affects the urethra caused by a bacterium. However, she says that the tests did not indicate the presence of microorganisms in the region, which led her doctor to opt for an MRI, which detected endometriosis in the last month.

The singer only discovered the disease after accompanying her father on a hospital stay and talking to a doctor about the pain she felt in recent years. “Endometriosis is very common among women. It has several side effects, in each body in a way. They can extend to the bladder and cause terrible pain when urinating. There are several treatments. Mine will have to be surgery”, she revealed.

Why do some women develop the disease and others do not?

There is an immunological factor and a genetic factor, but until today it has not been discovered which exactly they are. Thus, the problem presents itself in different ways in each woman, and can be more or less aggressive. Endometriosis is seen as the disease of the modern woman, which has acquired several functions and greatly increased her stress rate – directly involved with immunity.

What are the symptoms?

Endometriosis is characterized by chronic pelvic pain, lasting longer than six months, and menstrual cramps that are more intense than normal. In addition, strong discomfort when having bowel movements and sexual intercourse, abdominal swelling and difficulty getting pregnant can occur.

Since symptoms usually manifest in the pelvis, it’s difficult to say where it hurts specifically. In some cases, the disease can even be asymptomatic, and the woman discovers it in routine exams.

How is the diagnosis made?

The doctor understands with the help of general symptoms, family history (especially mother or sister), laboratory tests (tumor marker) and especially resonance or ultrasound. However, the radiological exams only suggest the existence of the disease, they do not confirm the case. The definitive diagnosis is videolaparoscopy (small surgery that helps the doctor see the affected sites).

How does the treatment take place?

In simple cases, in which there is a small lesion and little change, drugs that improve the woman’s quality of life are indicated, such as anti-inflammatory, analgesic and hormonal contraceptives, which interrupt the menstrual cycle on an ongoing basis.

In moderate or severe cases, the indication is surgery to remove the endometriosis foci. However, to get the removal successful, doctors need to have a good diagnosis of the problem. From the typical complaints of the disease, it is up to the specialist to request more sophisticated tests than those routine, such as pap smears.

Is the disease curable?

Although there is no consensus that there is a cure for the disease, doctors say that endometriosis only returns after surgery when it has not been possible to remove all the foci. Which is not to say that the professional was incapable. Often the treatment is done in two stages: the first surgery to remove the foci and a second to see if there is anything left.

Anyway, it is good to point out that endometriosis may not have a definitive cure, but it has control, it should not be seen as something very serious. It is a benign disease with malignant behavior and can be easily controlled.

*With information from a report published on 05/08/2018.