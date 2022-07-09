Lady of Fate Actor Makes Contact After Disappearing

After five days missing in Bolivia, actor Agles Steib, 38, contacted his family today. He became known for the character Maikel Jackson, in the soap opera “Senhora do Destino” (TV Globo), shown in 2005.

“He was incommunicado because he was lost in another country. He spent four days without a chip in his cell phone to communicate with the family. Thank God he has already communicated and is fine. It’s back to Rio, but it should take a couple of days to arrive”, said Leonete Carol, the artist’s mother, in an interview with Quem.

Agles had traveled to Bolivia in search of a job opportunity, and five days ago he stopped responding to messages from his family.

“He was in Bolivia, he tried to make a living there. Why here in Rio it was very difficult [o mercado de trabalho para a área dele]. It’s been a while since he went and decided to come back, but he didn’t have much money. AND we were worried. He was talking to us on the phone until about five days ago, and he stopped communicating,” Leonete told Quem yesterday.

“Now I’m calmer. I was already thinking the worst. He was also worried about his family, but he couldn’t communicate because of the chip. Mariana, his 15-year-old daughter, was sad, crestfallen, and now she’s calmer. He is alive and well,” the mother said.

Who is Agles Steib?

According to Agles Steib’s mother, he traveled to Bolivia and had been missing for 5 days Image: Playback/Instagram

The role in “Lady of Destiny” was the actor’s debut on the small screen. in the plot, Maikel Jackson was the son of the character Rita de Cássia (Adriana Lessa), who suffered domestic violence and was chemically dependent.

In the following years, agles He also acted on TV Globo in the soap operas “Paraíso Tropical” (2007), “Guerra e Paz” (2008) and in the series “Linha Direta” (1999-2007) and “Força tando” (2009-2011).

The actor was also present in the films “Turista” (2006) and “Heleno” (2011). according to IMDBhis last performance was in “lilyhammer“, Netflix series.

Christian and theologian, the artist passed on to dedicate himself to the direction of religious sketches. According to Leonete, he opened a production company that did work for cinema, theater and advertising, in addition to teaching dramaturgy.

In 2017, agles launched “Cidade Refúgio”, a documentary about the work of a Christian center for the recovery of drug addicts.

“The production company stopped working because of covid-19. He was teaching dramaturgy and was making videos,” Leonete told Quem.

As a result, he began to have financial problems and went to live with his mother. “I had an apartment in Barra, but I don’t have it anymore. I had a lot of financial problems because of the pandemic and he lived with me and his daughter. his oldestMariana, 15 years old [ele ainda é pai de Maria Luiza, de 4 anos]“.