last few days to compete for up to R$ 300 thousand for Nubank

Launched in May, the promotion “Everything in Roxinho” from Nubank holds four monthly raffles worth R$10,000 for those who participate in the action that lasts until September. In addition, at the end of the campaign, an amount of R$ 300 thousand will be offered. But those interested should pay attention to the deadline for joining the promotion.

That’s because the participation period of Tudo no Roxinho only runs until July 31st. Those who wish to compete for cash prizes should, basically, concentrate their purchases on the Nubank credit card. By doing this, the chances of winning end up getting higher and higher.

How does the promotion work?

To participate in the promotion is simple: just access the credit card tab within the Nubank app and sign up for the campaign. To complete the process, you must agree to the terms and conditions of the regulation, as well as enter the four-digit password – in this case, the same used for card purchases.

After registering, the customer receives, within the app itself, a series of goals to be met using the linked card. It is worth noting that the goals are defined by CPF.

As soon as the goals are reached, the user starts to receive lucky tickets. See below:

Objective 1 : 1 lucky number;

: 1 lucky number; Objective 2 : 5 lucky numbers;

: 5 lucky numbers; Objective 3: 10 lucky numbers.

In this sense, the goals are cumulative and the lucky numbers remain valid for all draws. In addition, the goals do not change during the promotion, being adjusted according to the limit offered on the participating user’s card.

It is worth remembering that to participate in the promotion you must be over 18 years of age, have an active Nubank account and have no open debt with the fintech. The campaign applies both to those who use the traditional purple with the Ultraviolet.