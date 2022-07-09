Left-wing parties perform in Diadema, in Greater SP, this Saturday | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Left parties that support Lula’s pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic by the PT hold an act in Diadema, in Greater São Paulo, this Saturday morning (9).
The acronyms that make up the Vamos Juntos pelo Brasil coalition are PT, PCdoB, PV, PSOL, PSB, Solidariedade and Rede.
In addition to the PT candidate and his deputy, the event also includes the participation of the pre-candidate for the government of SP Fernando Haddad (PT), and the pre-candidate for the Senate for the PSB, Márcio França, who this Friday (8) announced that he left the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes to compose Haddad’s slate.
Lula supporters participate in an act with the PT candidate in Mauá, in Greater SP, this Saturday (9). — Photo: Playback/Youtube
Alliance França and Fernando Haddad
PT and PSB tried to sew a single candidacy for the state of São Paulo, in the context of the national alliance that chose Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) as vice president in the Lula (PT) ticket. But before that, both Haddad and França signaled that they would not give up the dispute for the position.
Márcio França declares that he will support Fernando Haddad’s candidacy for state government
In the last elections, in 2018, França was in second place and lost to João Doria (PSDB) by the smallest margin of votes in the history of São Paulo. Doria obtained 51.75% of the valid votes against 48.25% for France.
In a video posted on his social media this Friday, France, who was once governor of the state, said he had committed to supporting the candidate who was best placed in government polls.