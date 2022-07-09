Lotofcil 2567: prize accumulates and reaches R$ 4 million – National

lottery games
This Friday’s lottery draw (7/8) had no winners (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

No one got the 15 numbers of Lotofcil right, contest 2567, calculated by Caixa Econmica Federal this Friday (7/8). As a result, the prize rose to R$ 4 million this Saturday (9).

According to Caixa, 267 bets included 14 numbers and each one will be entitled to R$ 1,366.65. There were also winners in the 13 (R$25), 12 (R$10) and 11 dozen (R$5) bands.

Lotofcil odds

At Lotofcil, the proportion of a basic combination (R$ 2.50) will hit 15 tens of 01 to 25 of 1 in 3,268,760. The modality allows the selection of up to 20 numbers, with the value being above R$ 38 thousand.

Anyone interested in competing for a fortune has until 7:00 pm this Saturday (9) to purchase the ticket for contest 2567, as long as they use the Caixa Loterias electronic channels, by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password. Lottery units must close in the early afternoon.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

  • 15 numbers – BRL 2.50 – 1 in 3,268,760
  • 16 numbers – R$ 40.00 – 1 in 204,298
  • 17 numbers – R$ 340.00 – 1 in 24,035
  • 18 numbers – R$ 2,040.00 1 in 4,006
  • 19 numbers – R$ 9,690.00 – 1 in 843
  • 20 numbers – R$ 38,760.00 – 1 in 211

other lotteries

Caixa also raffled off the Quina 5892 (R$ 700 thousand), Lotomania 2336 (R$ 5.7 million) and Super Sete 267 (R$ 4.6 million) contests tonight. There were no major prize winners.

This Saturday (9th), Quina will pay R$1.5 million to whoever hits the five tens from 01 to 80. On the other hand, Lotomania and Super Sete, next Monday (11), have an estimated prize of R$7 million and R$5 million, respectively.

