Lotofcil 2567: prize accumulates and reaches R$ 4 million – National

This Friday’s lottery draw (7/8) had no winners (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

No one got the 15 numbers of Lotofcil right, contest 2567, calculated by Caixa Econmica Federal this Friday (7/8). As a result, the prize rose to R$ 4 million this Saturday (9).

According to Caixa, 267 bets included 14 numbers and each one will be entitled to R$ 1,366.65. There were also winners in the 13 (R$25), 12 (R$10) and 11 dozen (R$5) bands.

At Lotofcil, the proportion of a basic combination (R$ 2.50) will hit 15 tens of 01 to 25 of 1 in 3,268,760. The modality allows the selection of up to 20 numbers, with the value being above R$ 38 thousand. Anyone interested in competing for a fortune has until 7:00 pm this Saturday (9) to purchase the ticket for contest 2567, as long as they use the Caixa Loterias electronic channels, by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password. Lottery units must close in the early afternoon. Number of tens – bet amount – probability 15 numbers – BRL 2.50 – 1 in 3,268,760

16 numbers – R$ 40.00 – 1 in 204,298

17 numbers – R$ 340.00 – 1 in 24,035

18 numbers – R$ 2,040.00 1 in 4,006

19 numbers – R$ 9,690.00 – 1 in 843

20 numbers – R$ 38,760.00 – 1 in 211

