Lotofcil 2567: prize accumulates and reaches R$ 4 million – National

No one got the 15 numbers of Lotofcil right, contest 2567, calculated by Caixa Econmica Federal this Friday (7/8). As a result, the prize rose to R$ 4 million this Saturday (9).
According to Caixa, 267 bets included 14 numbers and each one will be entitled to R$ 1,366.65. There were also winners in the 13 (R$25), 12 (R$10) and 11 dozen (R$5) bands.
Lotofcil odds
Anyone interested in competing for a fortune has until 7:00 pm this Saturday (9) to purchase the ticket for contest 2567, as long as they use the Caixa Loterias electronic channels, by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password. Lottery units must close in the early afternoon.
Number of tens – bet amount – probability
- 15 numbers – BRL 2.50 – 1 in 3,268,760
- 16 numbers – R$ 40.00 – 1 in 204,298
- 17 numbers – R$ 340.00 – 1 in 24,035
- 18 numbers – R$ 2,040.00 1 in 4,006
- 19 numbers – R$ 9,690.00 – 1 in 843
- 20 numbers – R$ 38,760.00 – 1 in 211
other lotteries
This Saturday (9th), Quina will pay R$1.5 million to whoever hits the five tens from 01 to 80. On the other hand, Lotomania and Super Sete, next Monday (11), have an estimated prize of R$7 million and R$5 million, respectively.