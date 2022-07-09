Love and Thunder already has one of the worst MCU approvals on Rotten

Already in theaters around the world, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to fall considerably in the Rotten Tomatoesand at that moment, it appears with 68% approval after 283 evaluations.

It is one of the worst in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because since the debut of Iron Man in 2008, only three other productions are below at this moment:

On the other hand, public approval appears at 84% after 2,500 reviews so far.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititiand is on display in Brazil.