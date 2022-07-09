Love and Thunder” should be available to watch on Disney+

Studio films are generally available on Disney+ within a 45-day window. Check out!

Now in theaters! Thor: Love and Thunder bring back the son of Odin after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman come back to act together after a few years without the character Jane Foster in the productions of the god of thunder.

O fourth Thor movie promises to be a massive box office hit for the marvel studioswho has also been exploring other characters through TV series via streaming service Disney+. the platform of films and series It is also home to newly released movie titles, making productions available for free to its subscribers after a few days of premiere.

Although there is no official date for the release of the work via streaming, it is worth remembering that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it took about 48 days to be made available on Disney+ since its theatrical debut. If the average time is the same for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, as it was for other productions of the studio, everything indicates that the new film of the brother of Loki can be assisted from August 24, 2022 by the application.

Last year, the CEO gives disney, Bob Chapekpromised a streaming release in a 45-day window from the theatrical release, and all indications are that this will be achieved. in excess of eternal and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringswhich were launched around 70 days on account of Disney+ Day,fans eagerly await Thor: Love and Thunder on one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world.

After “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which Marvel release are you most looking forward to? “I Am Groot” (August 10 on Disney+

“She-Hulk” (August 17 on Disney+)

“What If…?” – Season 2 (No premiere date set)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (November 10 in theaters)

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special” (December on Disney+)

“Iron Heart” (No premiere date set)

“The Marvels” (February 16, 2023 in theaters)

“Secret Invasion” (No premiere date set)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (July 28, 2023 in theaters)

“War of Arms” (No premiere date set)

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” (No release date set)

“Echo” (No premiere date set)

“Agatha: House of Harkness” (No premiere date set)

“Blade” (No premiere date set)

“Loki” – Season 2 (No premiere date set)

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!