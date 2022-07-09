Lucas Fernandes praises Botafogo CT: ‘Our field is much better’

Target of criticism by Luís Castro last monththe Lonier Space field, CT do Botafogo, underwent improvements. At least that’s what Lucas Fernandes, Glorioso’s midfielder assured. The shirt 18 gave his opinion at a press conference this Friday.

– The staff team has been working hard to improve our structure and make the players as comfortable as possible. They’re already sorting it out. Today, our field is much better. Constructive criticism is valid, he said.

Botafogo found their way back to winning ways by beating RB Bragantino 1-0 last Monday. Lucas Fernandes was one of the highlights of the duel and celebrated.

– I’m happy to have returned and helped on the field. I also want to commend the work that went into getting me ready for the game. Of course I’m looking for the best pace, but I’m glad I helped. Coming back from an injury is always very difficult. You end up losing game rhythm. The game (against Bragantino) was very intense. Our team was connected at all times. There’s no better game to go back to.