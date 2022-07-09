Luís Henrique returned to Botafogo! Remember the first passage in Glorioso

The good Son returns home. O Botafogo materialized the signing of Luís Henrique this Friday. The striker returns to the club that revealed him two years after being sold to France’s Olympique de Marseille.

The striker returns as one of the club’s main bets for the second transfer window. The sides of the field were considered to be one of the regions most in need of reinforcements. Luís initially arrives on loan and, through goals, the bond can become a purchase obligation.

Luís Henrique is a winger marked by speed and dribbling in long space, preferentially playing on the left side. After scoring six goals for Botafogo’s under-20 team in 2019, he debuted for the professional team in 2019, against Atlético-MG in the final stretch of the Brasileirão.

The boy pleased and was integrated by the professional team for the 2020 pre-season, traveling to Domingos Martins, in Espírito Santo, where the training takes place. Luís Henrique pleased Alberto Valentim and stayed in the main group for the Carioca dispute.

Premiere of Luís Henrique (Photo: Vítor Silva/Botafogo)

The season debut was in style: a goal and assistance in a 3-1 victory over Macaé, in the Carioca Championship. He would finish the competition as one of the great highlights of Alvinegro, swinging the nets twice and giving five passes for goals – one of the biggest waiters of that State.

Despite not having participated directly in any goal in the Brasileirão, Luís Henrique assumed a leading role in the team in the short time he stayed in the national competition.

A performance against Atlético-MG, in an unlikely 2-1 victory at Nilton Santos, was the highlight. At the base of the counterattack, Luís was one of Botafogo’s most participatory players and led the transition that generated Glorioso’s first goal, scored by Luiz Fernando.

The boy was sold after the 7th round and did not actively participate in the campaign that relegated Botafogo. Two years later, he returns with the hope of making a better Alvinegro in a competitive sense.