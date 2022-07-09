Lula has an 18-point advantage over Bolsonaro in Minas, says survey

Lula (photo) leads the presidential race in Minas Gerais (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press – 5/10/22)

Former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the Minas Gerais stage of the race for the Planalto Palace. According to a Genial/Quaest poll released this Friday (7/8), he has 46% of voting intentions, against 28% for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), vice-leader. with 6%. He is followed by federal deputy from Minas Gerais Andr Janones, from Avante, who has 2%.

With 1% are senator Simone Tebet (MDB) and businessman Pablo Maral (Pros). Vera Lcia (PSTU), Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Jos Maria Eymael (DC), Leonardo Pricles (Unidade Popular) and Luciano Bivar (Unio Brasil) did not reach one percentage point.

Because of the margin of error of 2.5 percentage points, from Janones onwards, there is a technical tie between all the pre-candidates.

The survey also shows that 7% of Minas Gerais voters are undecided about the presidential election. Another 7% intend to vote blank or null – this index also includes potential abstentions.

In the spontaneous poll, in which participants can freely say which presidential candidate they intend to vote for, Lula appears with 36%, compared to 22% for Bolsonaro and 1% for Ciro.

Without the support of a list of pre-candidates, as in the stimulated survey, the undecided rate rises to 38%.

Lula and Bolsonaro maintain levels

The 46% achieved by Lula in the stimulated survey represents growth of 2% in relation to the index obtained in the previous survey by Quaest, in May. Bolsonaro, in turn, also had 28% in the previous month.

The smallest difference between PT and PL in Minas is in Belo Horizonte, where Lula beats Bolsonaro by 40% to 37%, half a point above the margin of error. When the cut extended to the entire Metropolitan Region, the triumph from 44% to 26%. In the interior, the PT leader beats his rival by 48% to 27%.

In an eventual second round, Lula beats Bolsonaro in Minas Gerais by 55% to 30%. The confrontation is permeated by 4% of undecided and 10% of probable abstentions and blanks/nulls.

Almost half evaluate Bolsonaro negatively

The survey also captured the assessment of the miners regarding the Jair Bolsonaro government. For 46%, the management is negative, but, on the other hand, there are 29% of positive evaluations. Another 23% rate the president as regular – apart from 3% who were undecided about the answer to this question.

In the view of 61% of Minas Gerais voters, Bolsonaro does not deserve to win a new term. Another 34%, however, defend reelection. Four percent did not respond to the question.

The search

To obtain the results, the researchers responsible for the Genial/Quaest survey conducted 1,480 face-to-face interviews, using questionnaires, between the 2nd and 5th of this month.

The confidence level of the data is 95%. The collection is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-00322/2022 and BR-01319/2022.