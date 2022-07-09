“Making a cast that…”; Rivaldo leaves the common place, puts the spoon in Atlético-MG and says what he thinks about reinforcements

The shirt number 10 of the Brazilian team in 2002 spoke to Betfair about the transfer window and did not fail to mention Alvinegro

In the key (left) of the next phase of Conmebol Libertadores, Athletico and Estudiantes face each other in a duel, while Palmeiras faces Atlético-MG. On the other hand (right), in addition to Flamengo and Corinthians, Vélez Sarsfield plays against Talleres. In the semifinal of the competition organized by Conmebol, at least two Brazilians are sure to be.

With an eye on the main tournament in the Americas, Rivaldo spoke to Betfair. about the moment of the Brazilian teams. The shirt number 10 of the Brazilian team in the five-time world championship in 2002 also took advantage of the moment to open the game about the specific situations facing Atlético-MG and Flamengo, which were strong in the market this week.

Although they are recovering from some setbacks in the Brasileirão Serie A, both Clubs want to change this scenario: “The two managed to stamp their classifications for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, but they have been suffering a little in the Brasileirão and that’s why they ended up reinforcing themselves recently with heavy signings”, he said.

“The same happens at Atlético, which announced Alan Kardec, Pedrinho, Jemerson and Cristian Pavon, making a squad that was already one of the strongest and most competitive in South America, even more fearsome for this sequence of year”, added the 50-year-old left-hander when he answered about the names hired by Alvinegro.

The Belo Horizonte team continues to have the trump card of having the football director Rodrigo Caetano at his disposal. Specialist in market opportunities, the manager has been mapping players with free agent, that is, free on the market. In addition, it managed to advance in pre-contract business and took advantage of FIFA’s clause for foreigners in Russia and Ukraine.