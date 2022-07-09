Man did not die from organ rejection, doctor says

American David Bennett, 57, died in March of this year of heart failure, not rejection of the transplanted pig heart he received. So the doctors involved in the first transplant of its kind still consider it a success.

In January, the US patient became the first person in the world to receive a genetically modified heart transplant from a pig. He had been ruled ineligible for a human transplant – a decision that is often made when a patient is in very poor health.

According to NBC News, doctors involved in the University of Maryland Medicine study said in an article last month that a “complex set of factors” caused heart failure, according to a press release.

“Our autopsy findings showed no evidence of rejection,” said study co-leader Dr. Bartley Griffith, a professor of transplantation at the University of Maryland School of Medicine who is also the clinical director of the college’s heart xenotransplantation program.

“Instead, we saw a thickening and subsequent stiffening of the heart muscle, leading to diastolic heart failure, which means that the heart muscle was unable to relax and fill the heart with blood as it should,” he added.

Possible causes

The heart may have failed because a drug that was supposed to prevent rejection and infection could have damaged the muscle, said those involved in the studies.

“The heart also contained DNA evidence of a latent pig virus called porcine cytomegalovirus, through highly sensitive tests that were first detected several weeks after surgery and later confirmed during the organ’s autopsy,” the statement said.

The possibility that the virus damaged the heart is under investigation.

Also according to NBC News, those involved in the transplant reported that infection control measures were in place and the heart had been tested shortly before the procedure. The infection was confirmed during the autopsy.

“We think this is an important learning experience,” said study co-leader Dr. Muhammad M. Mohiuddin. “Knowing what we know now, we will change some of our practices and techniques in the future.”