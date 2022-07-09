Man hospitalized for vitamin D overdose



Patient was hospitalized



| Photo: Archive/AT















A UK man needed to be hospitalized after suffering an overdose of vitamin D. The case was published in the scientific journal BMJ Case Reports, which warned of the risks of excessive intake of the substance.

According to O Globo, the patient had recurrent vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, in addition to other symptoms of hypervitaminosis D. This type of health problem is on the rise in the country, according to the scientific journal, and represents a series of of health risks.

The Briton began to show signs about a month after starting supplementation with several vitamins. Among the problems were cramps, dry mouth, increased thirst and weight loss.

The patient’s supplementation diet comprised a daily intake of 150,000 IU (international unit used for vitamins), while the recommended maximum is 400 IU per day.

The patient needed to be hospitalized for eight days to treat the high level of vitamins in the blood. Just two months after admission, the amount of calcium in the blood returned to normal, but vitamin D was still beyond ideal.









