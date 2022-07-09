Manchester City are considering making a proposal for Flamengo midfielder | Flamengo



Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo – Gilvan de Souza/CR Flamengo

Published 07/08/2022 18:04

Rio – Considered one of the main jewels of Flamengo’s base, midfielder Matheus França may be leaving the club. According to journalist Júlio Miguel Neto, the 18-year-old player is on Manchester City’s radar, which is studying a proposal of 35 million euros to acquire the athlete.

Also according to the communicator, the board of Rubro-Negro would already be aware of the City Group’s interest in carrying out the transfer of Matheus França still in this window. It is worth remembering that, since he returned from injury, the athlete has been a constant choice of Dorival Júnior to enter the matches, and he scored his first goal in Libertadores in the 7-1 rout against Tolima, from Colombia, last Wednesday. fair (06).

However, the English club is not the only one interested in signing the midfielder. Real Madrid, which has already invested in other youngsters from the Flamengo base in the past (Vinicius Júnior, in 2018, and Reinier, in 2019), is also eyeing the 18-year-old.