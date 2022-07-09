Marburg: WHO tracks two rare virus deaths in Ghana | Health

CDC / Unsplash The disease caused by the microorganism, which belongs to the Filoviridae family, the same as Ebola, is rare.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that preliminary analyzes had detected two deaths from the Marburg virus in Ghana – the first infections by the pathogen in the country. The disease caused by the microorganism, which belongs to the Filoviridae family, the same as Ebola, is rare. However, it causes highly lethal hemorrhagic fever. According to data from the latest recorded outbreaks, deaths can reach 88% of diagnoses.

According to the WHO, the two patients have no relationship with each other and had symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting. The institution sent experts to the country to assist in monitoring, testing and tracing contacts close to those infected.

“Health officials are on the ground investigating the situation and preparing for a possible response to the outbreak. We are working closely with the country to increase detection, trace contacts and be ready to control the spread of the virus,” said Francis Kasolo, the organization’s representative in Ghana.

Last year, Guinea detected a case of the disease, the first in the West African region. With all close contacts identified and isolated, the outbreak was declared over five weeks later with no new diagnoses. Other sporadic events have already been recorded in recent years in countries such as Kenya, South Africa and Uganda, but with few cases and in a controlled manner.

The greatest advances of the disease were in the Democratic Republic of Congo, from 1998 to 2000, and in Angola, from 2004 to 2005, when 128 and 228 deaths were recorded respectively.

Although cases are detected on the African continent, the virus was discovered in the cities of Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany, in 1967. At the time, laboratory workers became ill after coming into contact with tissues from infected monkeys that came from Uganda, on the African continent. .

It is, therefore, a zoonosis, that is, a disease normally spread among animals that started to contaminate humans – as was the case with Covid-19 and monkeypox. According to the WHO, the virus is transmitted to people usually by fruit bats and spreads between humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.

Symptoms involve high fever, severe headache and malaise, with many patients developing severe bleeding signs within seven days. The case fatality rate varies from 24% to 88%, based on information from previous outbreaks, depending on the strain of the virus and the response of health authorities. There are no vaccines or antivirals intended for the microorganism.

