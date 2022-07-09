March for Jesus: crowd takes to the streets of SP – 07/09/2022 – Daily life

The March for Jesus took to the streets of the capital of São Paulo this Saturday (9), and a crowd of worshipers faced the heat of up to 27ºC –according to street thermometers in the region– to demonstrate their faith, in addition to thanking and asking for health.

In the last two years, because of the pandemic, the organization has held smaller events, such as motorcades, lives and drive-in-style shows. This year, therefore, marked the public’s reunion with the March. The Campo de Marte was taken over by the participants, who even occupied the side streets.

Retired Maria Aparecida Teixeira, 68, took a cloth from Neto Lucas, 3, to sit on a shady grass behind the stage where President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was speaking in the Heroes of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force square, around 12:40 pm this Saturday. .

“This shadow was a find,” said the elderly woman, just before raising her hands to the sky when Bolsonaro said that this is a secular country, but that the president is Christian.

With three other family members, she said she faced the east side subway to thank her for the recovery of a nephew who was intubated last year because of Covid-19.

Complaining of pain in her left leg, Maria Aparecida said she would walk all over again – to get to the shadow behind the stage, the family had to walk around the block and go through the bars that close the surrounding streets to traffic.

“There are a lot of people, but it’s worth it,” he said.

Nearby, student Larissa Chagas, 22, who came from Cajamar, in Greater São Paulo, was trying to record the first show after the president’s speech, although the height of the huge stage did not help those who were not facing him. “You can’t really see it, but there’s no push-and-pull here and the sound is perfect,” she said.

Armanda Ferreira, 16, came with a group of 35 faithful from the Assembly of God church, in the city of Alumínio (SP). Their first march had a special emotion, in their words. The young woman came to thank God for life, for overcoming Covid, which affected seven cousins ​​and two uncles of her family. “I came to pray for them, who overcame this evil, without sequelae”, she said, moved. “The march is also a way of giving thanks for this blessing achieved.”

The sister, Sarah, 19, said that the faithful who were with them were waiting for the gospel music shows. “For now it’s just worship. Now it’s time for the boil,” Sarah said. Their friend, Fabrício Hermenegildo Silva, 20, warned that the group should stay together in the crowd. The forecast was to return to Alumínio at 9 pm.

The 30th edition of the March brought together many couples with children, including babies, in strollers. The domestic Jussara Aparecida da Silva, 31, says that she jumped out of bed before 5 am, in Cidade Tiradentes, in the east side, to arrive before 9 am. “I found it very organized and safe,” she said, accompanied by a group of friends and children.

She did, however, make some considerations. “It’s hard to find a place to eat and go to the bathroom. They wanted to charge R$10 for a skewer. Where I live, it comes out halfway,” she said.

With the lack of a chemical toilet, long lines formed to go to toilets opened by companies on the outskirts of the Campo de Marte. Access cost R$ 5 in one of them, whose queue had more than 200 people around 1:30 pm, on Avenida Santos Dumont.

Ruanita, 6, a shih-tzu dog, was properly dressed in the meeting shirt. Lying in a baby carriage, she was led by her tutor, the saleswoman Marineide Vitória, 53, an evangelical from the Renascer church. She says that the little girl suffers from leukemia, dysplasia and herniated disc. “She is a creature of God. Only the Lord can heal her”, said Vitória, emotional.

José Henrique Batista, 37, from Universal do Reino de Deus, came from Piracicaba to participate in the March. “I’m not interested in a politician’s speech, but it’s part of it, right? Look at the crowd. There are a lot of people here who believe in what they [políticos] speak. I believe in God,” he said, the Brazilian flag wrapped around his body.

PACKAGE FLAG

The sale of the Brazilian flag, however, frustrated part of the street vendors. The report spoke with at least 30 of them. “It is very slow. The crisis is bad for everyone”, said Alexandre Campos, 39 years old, 20 of them as a street vendor. “They ask the price, they want to take a picture with the flag, but they don’t take it.”

On a sunny Saturday, the caps, R$ 20, on average, had more output. The Brazilian flag, with prices between R$25 and R$40, stalled. One of the most popular headbands had “100% Jesus” written in rhinestones, the shiny rhinestones.

Blue, green and yellow balloons decorated some of the trios that led the walk, rental cars from the likes of Titan and Cannibal.