March for Jesus gathers thousands of faithful in São Paulo this Saturday | Sao Paulo

The 2022 edition of the traditional ‘March for Jesus’ brings together thousands of faithful Christians on the streets of São Paulo since early this Saturday morning (9). The act began at 10 am and should continue until 10 pm, according to organizers.

The event marks 30 years of the walk organized by evangelical churches, which returned to being in person after two years of virtual meetings because of the pandemic.

The march started at around 10 am, opening at the Luz station, in downtown São Paulo. The faithful walked about 3.5 km to the Heroes Square of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force, in the North Zone of São Paulo, where the event will end with gospel shows, prayers and political speeches.

Faithful kneel and pray during the March for Jesus 2022 in the city of São Paulo this Saturday (9). — Photo: NEWTON MENEZES/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Bolsonaro’s participation

This year, the event has 10 electric trios. The opening was attended by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is a candidate for reelection in the October election.

At the top of one of the electric trios, Bolsonaro said he made an indirect reference to the current economic situation in Brazil, saying that the material problems faced by the country, such as inflation and famine, “are temporary”.

“Problems we all have around here; materials are fleeting, as you are noticing in the last few days. The spiritual ones we should be concerned about. Only a man or woman with freedom can live in happiness”, said the President of the Republic.

Arrivals of faithful for the March for Jesus 2022, held in the city of São Paulo, SP, this Saturday (9). — Photo: NEWTON MENEZES/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

At the event, Bolsonaro once again highlighted his campaign banners at the event, calling himself “defender of the Brazilian family”.

“We have a position: we are against abortion, we are against gender ideology, drug liberation, we are defenders of the Brazilian family. We are the majority in the country. Most of the good. And in this war of good versus evil, good will win once again,” he said.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participating in the March for Jesus, this Saturday (9), in the city of São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Because of the pandemic, the event cannot be held in person in the city for the last two years. In 2019, the march brought together around 3 million people, according to organizers.

This year, more than 9,000 caravans from different regions of the country are expected, the largest number in the history of the event, according to the organizers.

Arrivals of faithful for the March for Jesus 2022, held in the city of São Paulo this Saturday (9). — Photo: NEWTON MENEZES/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

According to the São Paulo City Hall, the event received two parliamentary amendments allocating resources from the municipalities to the organization.

The amendments total R$ 1.7 million, one worth R$ 710 thousand, proposed by the missionary councilor José Olímpio (PL), and another of R$ 1 million, by councilor João Jorge (PSDB).

30 years of gospel celebration

This Saturday’s March for Jesus (9) turns 30 in 2022 and returns to its original, face-to-face format, after two years in an adapted way due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), and Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) also confirmed their presence at the event.

Among the confirmed artists at the march are Aline Barros, André & Felipe, Daniel Berg, Fernanda Brum, Pedras Vivas, Praise Teen, Rebeca Carvalho, Renascer Praise, Samuel Messias and Gospel winner Singer Israel Reis.

Gospel singer Aline Barros performs at the Marcha Para Jesus 2019 in São Paulo — Photo: Celso Tavares/G1

The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) will monitor traffic in the Luz and Santana regions, from 11 pm this Friday (8) to 1 am on Sunday (10), because of the event.

The Zona Norte Leisure Cyclelane will not be activated in the stretch of avenues Santos Dumont, General Pedro Leon Schneider and part of General Ataliba Leonel, in the stretch between streets Dr. Zuquim and Homeland Volunteers. The return will be at the intersection of Avenue Gen. Ataliba Leonel x Rua Dr. Zuquin.

Structuring sound cars: Square of Light;

Square of Light; audience concentration : Avenida Tiradentes, at Rua dos Bandeirantes;

: Avenida Tiradentes, at Rua dos Bandeirantes; Route: Avenida Tiradentes (runway towards Airport), and Avenida Santos Dumont, both directions;

Avenida Tiradentes (runway towards Airport), and Avenida Santos Dumont, both directions; Shows and preaching: Heroes Square of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force.

From 7 am to 10 am: Concentration;

Concentration; From 10 am to 2 pm: gait;

gait; From 11 am to 10 pm: Shows at the Heroes Square of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force.

Praça da Luz, in both directions: From 11:00 pm on Friday (8) to 10:30 am on Saturday (9);

From 11:00 pm on Friday (8) to 10:30 am on Saturday (9); Avenida Tiradentes, towards Airport, local lane, between Praça da Luz and Rua dos Bandeirantes: Saturday (9), from 12:01 am to 12:00 pm;

Saturday (9), from 12:01 am to 12:00 pm; Avenida Tiradentes, towards Airport, central lane, between Praça da Luz and Rua dos Bandeirantes: Saturday (9), from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm;

Saturday (9), from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm; Avenida Tiradentes, towards Santana, central lane, between Rua Mauá and Rua dos Bandeirantes: Saturday (9), from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm;

Saturday (9), from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm; Avenida Santos Dumont, in both directions, between Rua dos Bandeirantes and Ponte das Bandeiras: Saturday (9), from 9 am to 1 pm;

Saturday (9), from 9 am to 1 pm; Avenida Santos Dumont, in both directions, between Ponte das Bandeiras and Praça Campo de Bagatelle: Saturday (9), from 9 am to 2:30 pm;

Saturday (9), from 9 am to 2:30 pm; Campo de Bagatelle Square, full length: Saturday (9), from 9 am to 3 pm;

Saturday (9), from 9 am to 3 pm; Avenida Santos Dumont, both ways, between Praça Campo de Bagatelle and Avenida General Pedro Leon Schneider: Saturday (9), from 9 am to 3 pm;

Saturday (9), from 9 am to 3 pm; Santos Dumont Avenue, both directions, between General Pedro Leon Schneider and Braz Leme avenues: From 12:01 am on Saturday (9) to 1 am on Sunday (10);

Destination South Zone: take the Cruzeiro do Sul, Estado and Senador Queiróz avenues, returning to the North/South axis via Prestes Maia Avenue and Dom Francisco de Souza Street;

take the Cruzeiro do Sul, Estado and Senador Queiróz avenues, returning to the North/South axis via Prestes Maia Avenue and Dom Francisco de Souza Street; Destination Ibirapuera or Airport: follow the Ponte da Casa Verde, avenues Dr. Abraão Ribeiro, Marquis of São Vicente, Sumaré and Paulo VI, Henrique Schaumann, Brazil, Pedro Álvares Cabral and Rubem Berta;

follow the Ponte da Casa Verde, avenues Dr. Abraão Ribeiro, Marquis of São Vicente, Sumaré and Paulo VI, Henrique Schaumann, Brazil, Pedro Álvares Cabral and Rubem Berta; North Zone Destination: follow the local lane of Avenida Tiradentes, continuing towards Rua Pedro Vicente, Avenida Cruzeiro do Sul.

Santana Region: Avenues Braz Leme and Cruzeiro do Sul.

30th edition of the March for Jesus

Date: Saturday (9)

Saturday (9) Concentration: from 7 am to 10 am

from 7 am to 10 am Exit: at 10 am, at Luz Metro station

at 10 am, at Luz Metro station Shows: FEB Heroes Square, in the North Zone

FEB Heroes Square, in the North Zone Parking: the parking lot will be at Avenida Olavo Fontoura, 1500, with access from Avenida Braz Leme and free entry only for buses and vans. Disembarkation should be carried out on 25 de Janeiro, Mauá and Florêncio de Abreu streets

the parking lot will be at Avenida Olavo Fontoura, 1500, with access from Avenida Braz Leme and free entry only for buses and vans. Disembarkation should be carried out on 25 de Janeiro, Mauá and Florêncio de Abreu streets chartered: disembarkation should take place on 25 de Janeiro, Mauá and Florêncio de Abreu streets. Disembarkation should not be carried out on Avenida Tiradentes and Santos Dumont or on the Marginals. Vehicles will be subject to inspection

disembarkation should take place on 25 de Janeiro, Mauá and Florêncio de Abreu streets. Disembarkation should not be carried out on Avenida Tiradentes and Santos Dumont or on the Marginals. Vehicles will be subject to inspection Information: marchparajesus.com.br