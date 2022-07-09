March for Jesus received R$ 1.7 million in amendments from SP councilors – 07/09/2022 – Panel

The March for Jesus received R$ 1.7 million in amendments from São Paulo councilors for its 2022 edition, which will take place this Saturday (9). João Jorge (PSDB) allocated R$ 1 million, and Missionário José Olímpio (PL), R$ 710 thousand.

This modality of payment for public events through amendments came to be questioned after the Bolsonarist networks announced that the presentation of Daniela Mercury at the May 1st event of the union centrals, which was attended by Lula (PT), was financed thus.

The singer, the councilors who indicated the destination of the amendments and Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) were criticized by Bolsonaristas on social media and the City of São Paulo opened an inquiry to investigate the case.

The Panel then revealed that the March for Jesus, a wing event for evangelicals aligned with Bolsonarism, has also received the same type of resource in recent years.

In 2019, councilor Gilberto Nascimento Júnior (PSC) allocated R$ 1.1 million. That year, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gave a speech and became the first president to participate in the March.

The following year, Eduardo Tuma (then at the PSDB, now a member of the Municipal Audit Court) allocated R$400,000 through two amendments. In 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the March worked in a different format, like a cart, which ended in a show accompanied from inside the cars.

The March 2022 edition will have several politicians, among them Bolsonaro and his former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), pre-candidate for the Government of SP. Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) will also be present, with the aim of attracting the sympathy of the evangelical electorate.

The concentration for the march will be from 7 am to 10 am on Avenida Tiradentes, in front of the Luz subway, in the central region of the capital of São Paulo, according to a schedule released.

Then, the faithful must walk along Tiradentes avenues (airway towards the airport) and Santos Dumont (both directions), in a 3.5 km route that ends at the Heroes of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force square, where the stage was set for shows.

Famous names in gospel music were confirmed for the event, such as Aline Barros, André & Felipe, Ao Cubo, Damares, Thayse Carvalho, Yudi Tamashiro and Israel Reis. Shows must take place until 10pm.