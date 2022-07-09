Márcio França gives up running for governor of SP and will support Haddad: ‘Fernando, you go, let’s go together’ | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Márcio França (PSB) said this Friday (8) that he gave up being a candidate for governor of the state of São Paulo.

PT and PSB tried to sew a single candidacy for the state of São Paulo, in the context of the national alliance that chose Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) as vice president of Lula (PT) for the Presidency of the Republic. But before that, both Haddad and França signaled that they would not give up the dispute for the position.

In the last elections, in 2018, França was in second place and lost to João Doria (PSDB) by the smallest margin of votes in the history of São Paulo. Doria obtained 51.75% of the valid votes against 48.25% for France.

In a video posted on his social media this Friday, France, who was once governor of the state, says he had committed to supporting the candidate who was best placed in the polls for the government.

“That’s why I decided to now support Fernando Haddad’s candidacy for governor, he gathered these functions and is ahead in the polls”, he said. “Fernando, you go, let’s go together.”

1 of 1 Former São Paulo governor Márcio França (PSB), in a March photo. — Photo: ANTONIO MOLINA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Former São Paulo governor Márcio França (PSB), in a March photo. — Photo: ANTONIO MOLINA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

According to the most recent survey by the Datafolha institute, published on the 30th by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, the PT’s pre-candidate for the state, Fernando Haddad, leads the contest with 28% of the voting intentions. France appeared with 16%. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

“I promised some time ago, it was very difficult, but I promised that whoever was ahead in the polls could be the candidate of our political field. And here you have a word, you know that. Fernando Haddad for governor, he met these conditions and is ahead in the polls”, says França in the video.

“And it’s time to defend democracy first and foremost. In this emergency situation, we have to think about everyone and not about personal projects. Or together we change the command of the country and remove the government that is there or hunger will enter inside people’s houses. That’s when the house doesn’t become the street, the square and the viaduct.”

Despite not mentioning, in the video, whether he will run for the Senate, the former governor said, this Friday, in an interview with CNN Brasil, that he will run for a seat in the House on the ticket headed by Haddad.

This Saturday (9), at a PT event in Diadema, on ABC Paulista, alongside Lula, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and Haddad, França should be officially announced as the pre-candidate for the Senate on the ticket.