Márcio França gives up the dispute for the government of SP and announces support for Haddad: ‘Fernando, go you’

In a recording, the former governor spoke of ‘defense of democracy’ and ‘of our rights’: ‘We have to think about everyone, not about social projects’

JÚLIO ZERBATTO/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

France also reinforced that it “remains the same as always” and reaffirmed its support for Lula and Alckmin’s ticket.



the former governor Márcio França (PSB) announced its withdrawal from the dispute for the Government of the State of Sao Paulo. In a video shared on social media this Friday, the 8th, the politician spoke in defense of democracy and said that “we all have to do our part” to elect, in October, people committed “to the rescue of our rights”. In a recording of just over two minutes, França declared support for the candidacy of Fernando Haddad (PT) and recalled that he had long ago pledged to support, if necessary, another candidate who was leading the polls, which he does now. “Fernando, you go. We are going together. Let’s get our best days. I give up the candidacy because I don’t give up my principles”, said the former governor.

The politician also reinforced that he “remains the same as always” and reaffirmed his support for the former president’s ticket. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva it’s from Geraldo Alckmin for the presidency of the Republic. “In this emergency situation, we have to think about everyone, not about social projects”, added França, who mentioned never having seen, in 40 years, Brazil in such a serious scenario, with “poverty is growing and it is already knocking on the door” . Márcio França’s resignation from the government of São Paulo was already expected, after weeks of agreement for an alliance between the Workers’ Party and the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB). Now, the expectation is that the former governor will be a candidate for the Federal Senate, with the support of PT.