Marcos do Val’s party reprimands senator

Podemos, the party of Senator Marcos do Val (ES), reprimanded the congressman after he admitted to the Estadão who received R$50 million in amendments to the secret budget for having supported Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) in the election for the presidency of the Senate, in February of last year. The other six senators of the party, including the leader of the bench, Alvaro Dias (PR), signed a note condemning the scheme, which involves the distribution of public funds to favor allies of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the summit of Congress.

“We, senators from the Podemos party, declare that we are against the receipt of funds or resources from the RP-9 amendments (secret budget). We do not condone this way of doing politics”, says the note.

In the interview, Marcos do Val stated that he had the right to indicate R$ 50 million in amendments to Espírito Santo as a form of “gratitude” for the support given to Pacheco. The amount was informed by former Senate president Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), who organized the election, according to him. After publication, the senator released a note stating that he was misunderstood and apologized.

Last year, Podemos declared its support for the election of Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) to the presidency of the Senate. Marcos do Val and Senator Romário (RJ), who moved to the PL, supported Pacheco, against the bench. according to Estadão published on the occasion, Planalto released funds from the secret budget to favor Pacheco in the Senate election and Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL) in the dispute for the presidency of the Chamber.

“We understand that the individual and bench amendments are sufficient. We always defend the end of the RP-9 amendments”, says the Podemos note.

Party members expressed opposition to their colleague’s stance, but there was no decision regarding the parliamentarian. “I have always been against the secret budget, starting with that everything that is secret is reprehensible and objectionable. Secondly, the secret budget was discriminatory and corresponded to the purchase of votes”, said Senator Lasier Martins on Thursday night, 7 , after the statements of Marcos do Val.