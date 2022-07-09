Maria Beltrão gives Patrícia Poeta generosity class at É De Casa | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Globe Thiago Oliveira and Maria Beltrão debut in charge of É De Casa

It had everything to go wrong or be a huge mess. But Maria Beltrão showed, once again, why she was promoted to Globo entertainment. In her debut at É De Casa this Saturday (9), she gave an intensive 5-hour course to Patrícia Poeta on how to lead a group with respect, charisma and professionalism with quality, generosity and repertoire.

The role of the former GloboNews presenter was enormous: to command for the first time a 5-hour program live and full of diverse topics, interviews, guests, merchandising actions and a gigantic scenario. In addition, she had three other colleagues that she needed to share the scene with. And she did it all with the ease of a veteran of more than a decade at the helm of the same attraction.

Maria gave space to her É De Casa colleagues to shine individually. Rita Batista, Thiago Oliveira and the veteran Talitha Morete, the only remaining member of the team of presenters of the previous version, were not crossed, interrupted and much less silenced by the leader of the group.

And the effect was immediate. On social media there is an avalanche of praise for his performance. And not only did she receive positive comments. The trio of co-presenters also had the approval of the audience and showed an above-average harmony, something that É De Casa, in its seven years of existence, has never been able to show since its opening.

After all, the show, when it was created in 2015, housed several superstar names. There was no defined leader. And crashes were frequent. They didn’t do it out of malice, it was well known. But they were all used to having more protagonism in their previous work. And suddenly they found themselves “obliged” to learn to share the scene with five other colleagues.

These collisions were not detected this Saturday. If there was, it passed through the column. Tune is the word that defines this cast. Respect, charisma and generosity were the sub-themes implicit in the conduct of the new É De Casa.

Maria Beltrão is a born leader. She knows about her talent and is aware that she doesn’t need to cross her colleagues, much less silence them live to show why Globo’s management put her in this role. A class for Patrícia Poeta, who in a week in charge of the Meeting is still at odds with the program, with Manoel Soares and with the necessary tone to command a morning.