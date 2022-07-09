Mario Frias leaves the ICU in Brasilia after suffering a heart attack

Former special secretary of Culture Mario Frias (PL) left the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Santa Lucia, in Brasília, where he had been hospitalized since last Monday (4), after suffering an acute myocardial infarction.

The information was published last night by his wife, Juliana Frias, on social media. “He left the ICU. We are in the room, still with great care, medical team monitoring the signs and exams carefully. Here we will stay a few more days, taking one step at a time. Thank my God for my husband’s life, my love, my friend,” she wrote.