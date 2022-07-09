Mario Frias leaves the ICU in Brasilia after suffering a heart attack

Former special secretary of Culture Mario Frias (PL) left the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Santa Lucia, in Brasília, where he had been hospitalized since last Monday (4), after suffering an acute myocardial infarction.
The information was published last night by his wife, Juliana Frias, on social media. “He left the ICU. We are in the room, still with great care, medical team monitoring the signs and exams carefully. Here we will stay a few more days, taking one step at a time. Thank my God for my husband’s life, my love, my friend,” she wrote.
According to the medical bulletin, Frias, a pre-candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo, underwent angioplasty and catheterization.
On Thursday (7), he published a video and thanked the messages he has been receiving since his hospitalization.
The former secretary, who is 50 years old, has already undergone two other catheterizations. The first was in December 2020, and the second in May 2021.
Catheterization has two functions: First, it is used as a test, usually to diagnose coronary artery disease. If an injury is identified, the procedure takes the stent (an expandable metal tube that opens the blood vessel and restores normal blood flow) to the blocked site.
In surgery, the cardiologist makes a small cut in the wrist or groin and inserts a catheter that travels through a blood vessel to the heart.