MC Mirella wears tiny panties and lets intimate detail slip away: “Scratch”

Absolute success on the internet, MC Mirella shared a breathtaking click on your Instagram! In the daring record, the funkeira appears with her little finger in her mouth in a parking lot, wearing nothing but tiny panties and a blue shirt.

Always very provocative the singer lifted her blouse and highlighted her intimate marks. She also drew attention with her belly button piercing and the numerous tattoos stamped on her skin.

“In this game I surpass you”, shot MC Mirella in the caption of the publication. on the social network, the sensual photo of the artist won the admiration of netizens and already has more than 1.7 million likes. There, she was also surrounded by many messages and fervent praise.

“Scratch and clean”, fired a young man. “That’s delicious,” commented another. “This woman is a temptation,” said one admirer. “Always very beautiful and sexy”, praised an internet user. “This muse is a real spectacle”, declared another follower of Mirella. “Too beautiful,” said another fan.

MC Mirella freaked out with friends

Last week, MC Mirella freaked out with some friends who came to her house and took some of her belongings away. According to the funk singer, she lends the objects, but they are never returned.

“I’ve always been very receptive, I never bothered to borrow my stuff. I let everyone use as much as I take care of my stuff and give it back to me later. For some time now, it’s been surreal to see my stuff disappearing, designer stuff. I’m going to start posting the things that disappear so you can help me find it, for God’s sake.”she wrote.

The singer cited as an example, her cell phone chargers. “It’s a shame, for example. Right now, my breakdown was because I’m here wanting to use a good charger, because I’m in a city super far away and they don’t have… Because they take my stuff and fuck off. ‘Oh, she has money, she buys another one’”, vented the artist, who continued to tear up the verb.

“My money is not grass and it is hard earned money. No it’s not like that. I’m p*ta yes and I hope it serves as a message. I’m really posting, because there are so many people, so everyone already sees it. I’ve never been one to talk and call, but I’ve reached my limit and I hope they make sense”she said, who preferred not to mention the names of the people who are disappearing with their personal belongings. “Every 3 days I have to buy a new charger. It’s crazy, man. Apart from other things, right? For God’s sake, people”shot.

