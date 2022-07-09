Meat prices rise at wholesale with faster replenishment

The physical market for live cattle recorded accommodated prices this Thursday (7th). According to the analyst Harvests & MarketFernando Henrique Iglesias, some states operate with more comfortable slaughter schedules, and therefore, there is no great stimulus to high prices at this moment.

States such as Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais still operate with shortened scales, which increases the propensity to readjust in the short term.

According to Iglesias, the exchange rate movement remains essential for the formation of live cattle prices, considering that the potential devaluation of the real makes the export account better and allows for more consistent upward movements.

“The result of exports remains very positive, with a strong pace of purchases from China, which, in addition to great volume, pays accentuated average prices for Brazilian beef”.

With that, in São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 326.00 in the term modality. In Dourados (MS), the arroba was indicated at R$ 301.00.

In Cuiabá, the arroba was indicated at R$ 301.00. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices are R$ 320.00 per arroba. In Goiânia, prices at R$ 305.00 per arroba

wholesale bull

The wholesale market, on the other hand, returned to operate with higher prices for beef. The business environment still suggests some rise in prices in the short term, in line with the good replacement between wholesale and retail during the first half of the month, a period that has greater appeal to consumption. “The trend for the second half refers to a greater potential for readjustments with the increase in Auxílio Brasil, which tends to encourage the consumption of basic products, such as beef.

The forequarter was priced at R$17.85 per kilo, up by R$0.30. The needle tip reached the level of R$ 17.50 per kilo, an increase of R$ 0.40. The rear quarter was priced at R$22.65 per kilo.