Meat prices rise at wholesale with faster replenishment

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Meat prices rise at wholesale with faster replenishment 0 Views

cattle, organic meat from the Pantanal

The physical market for live cattle recorded accommodated prices this Thursday (7th). According to the analyst Harvests & MarketFernando Henrique Iglesias, some states operate with more comfortable slaughter schedules, and therefore, there is no great stimulus to high prices at this moment.

States such as Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais still operate with shortened scales, which increases the propensity to readjust in the short term.

According to Iglesias, the exchange rate movement remains essential for the formation of live cattle prices, considering that the potential devaluation of the real makes the export account better and allows for more consistent upward movements.

“The result of exports remains very positive, with a strong pace of purchases from China, which, in addition to great volume, pays accentuated average prices for Brazilian beef”.

With that, in São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 326.00 in the term modality. In Dourados (MS), the arroba was indicated at R$ 301.00.

In Cuiabá, the arroba was indicated at R$ 301.00. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices are R$ 320.00 per arroba. In Goiânia, prices at R$ 305.00 per arroba

wholesale bull

slaughter, beef, refrigerators, meats

Beef slaughter. Photo: Ministry of Agriculture

The wholesale market, on the other hand, returned to operate with higher prices for beef. The business environment still suggests some rise in prices in the short term, in line with the good replacement between wholesale and retail during the first half of the month, a period that has greater appeal to consumption. “The trend for the second half refers to a greater potential for readjustments with the increase in Auxílio Brasil, which tends to encourage the consumption of basic products, such as beef.

The forequarter was priced at R$17.85 per kilo, up by R$0.30. The needle tip reached the level of R$ 17.50 per kilo, an increase of R$ 0.40. The rear quarter was priced at R$22.65 per kilo.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Brazil should harvest record grain harvest, but food prices won’t fall

posted on 07/08/2022 06:00 (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB) Brazil should harvest another record crop of grains …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved