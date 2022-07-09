MEC Scandal: PGR defends that STF reject requests from parliamentarians to investigate alleged intervention by Bolsonaro | Policy

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, defended this Friday (8) that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) reject the requests presented by parliamentarians to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for alleged interference in the investigations of the scandal by the Ministry of Justice. Education (MEC).

The so-called MEC scandal involves the alleged favoring of pastors in the distribution of funds from the Ministry of Education. The case is being investigated by the Federal Police. On June 22, former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and the denounced pastors were arrested. But, a day later, they were released by court decision.

Understand what led to the arrest of a former minister and the request for an investigation against Bolsonaro

According to an audio released by the PF, before the arrest of the investigated, on July 9, Ribeiro told a daughter that Bolsonaro had reported a “hunch” that the former minister could be used to hit him. In the conversation, Ribeiro also talks about a possible search and seizure (see more below).

After the audio was released, senators and deputies filed four requests to investigate whether there are indications of Bolsonaro’s interference in the case. All were referred to the PGR.

The Federal Court also responded to a request from the Federal Public Ministry and sent the investigation into the former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro to the Supreme Court. The MP made the request because he saw evidence that President Jair Bolsonaro may have interfered in the investigation.

In a statement sent to the STF, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, said that the indications that Bolsonaro had alerted Milton Ribeiro about a search and seizure action by the Federal Police will be analyzed within the investigation that was sent by the Federal Justice. to the STF.

According to Lindôra, there is no justification for a parallel analysis of the facts based on investigation requests.

In the demonstration, the PGR does not conclude whether or not there are indications to open a formal investigation against Bolsonaro, and only from the elements of the Federal Justice can it make this analysis.

“Considering that the facts represented are already, in theory, covered by a police investigation that was declined to the Federal Supreme Court for alleged involvement of a person with jurisdictional prerogative, it is not justified, in principle, to trigger another investigative procedure with the same scope, under penalty of incurring lis pendens and violating the principle of “ne bis in idem”, he wrote.

The prosecutor also stated “that only through due access to the formal investigative procedure will full knowledge of the information elements that were collected after the outbreak of precautionary measures and, consequently, due consideration by Parquet [MPF] and the measures to be taken”.

Listen to audio in which Milton Ribeiro reveals Bolsonaro’s alert

According to a telephone intercept made by the Federal Police, on June 9, Ribeiro told a daughter that Bolsonaro had told him “a feeling” that the former minister could be used to target the president. In the conversation, Ribeiro also talks about the possibility of being searched and apprehended, as it actually was, days later.