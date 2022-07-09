Milton Ribeiro case: PGR rejects request for new investigation against Bolsonaro

The statement by the deputy attorney general, Lindôra Araújo, was made as part of an opposition petition, which requested a specific investigation against the president of the republic.

Alan Santos/PR – 05/24/2022

President Jair Bolsonaro was accused by congressmen of interfering in the work of the Federal Police in the Milton Ribeiro case



THE Union Attorney General (PGR) took a position against a request for a new investigation against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for alleged interference in the investigations of the crisis in the Ministry of Education involving the former minister Milton Ribeiro. The document signed by the deputy attorney general, Lindôra Maria Araújo, opposes the request made by federal deputy Israel Matos Batista, federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) and the PT bench in the Chamber for the Chief Executive to be investigated. in a new action. According to the PGR, there is already an investigation on the matter, so it is not necessary to open another investigation.

The prosecutor states in her decision that “only through due access to the formal investigative procedure will it be possible to fully understand the elements of information that were collected after the outbreak of precautionary measures and, consequently, the due consideration by Parquet and the measures to be taken. be adopted”. Linda also states that the requests presented by the opposition group “do not innovate or bring with them any elements to contribute to the investigations in progress”. The deputy attorney general ends her decision by pointing out that the PGR will already have to express whether or not Bolsonaro will be investigated in the inquiry aimed at Minister Cármen Lúcia that investigates possible irregularities in the Ministry of Education.