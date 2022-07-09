Minister posts video of man ‘bathing’ with gasoline in the car: “It brightened my day”

Celebration takes place after drop in gasoline prices (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, published this Friday (8) a video that shows a driver pouring gasoline all over the car while shouting “Let it pour! Gasoline low, let it pour!”. The ostentation of the supporter of Jair Bolsonaro comes after the drop in fuel prices.

“It’s great to see Brazilians happy with the drop in gas prices. I send my hugs to this Brazilian I don’t know but who brightened my day with his joy and good mood!!! Good Friday everyone, stay with God” , wrote the minister on his Twitter. The publication was made in the morning and, in the afternoon, it was no longer available.

On the social network, Sachsida’s stance was criticized by several users. “That’s not joy, it’s boundless stupidity that could have ended very badly. As a minister, I should repudiate and warn of the risk of an irresponsible act like this and not propagate it”, said an internet user. Another commented: “It’s just like you to be part of a genocidal government and find it funny to spread flammable product at a gas station.”

On the other hand, supporters of the president laughed at the video and shared it, many with the phrase “let it pour”, just like the one said by the filmed driver.

It is worth noting that spilling gasoline on the floor of gas stations is highly dangerous, due to the risk of fires and explosions, capable of being activated only by a spark. In addition, it can cause pedestrians to fall.

lowest gasoline

Last Wednesday (6), the Ministry of Mines and Energy published a note predicting that a liter of gasoline should be R$ 1.55 cheaper with the ICMS (state tax) limit on fuels. So far, the drop in the price of gasoline was R$ 0.26, according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels).

The price used as a reference was the record of R$ 7,390, reached in the week before the implementation of the measure. For ethanol, the drop is expected at R$ 0.31 per liter; for diesel, R$ 0.13 per liter. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) should suffer a reduction of R$ 2.63.

However, experts warn that making it cheaper by limiting ICMS is palliative. “This price will only fall if there is no new increase in the refinery, if Petrobras does not readjust prices. In other words, with a new adjustment at the refinery, the price at the pump for the consumer goes up, although it will rise less than if there was no such reduction in ICMS”, points out the economist and professor at Ibmec-Rio, Gilberto Braga.

In addition to the taxes levied, the increase in fuel prices is caused by several other factors, such as dependence on imports, the pricing policy adopted, increase in the price of a barrel of oil, increase in the exchange rate (dollar) and readjustments to distributors.