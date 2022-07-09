Monkeypox case doubles in Rio in just 4 days | Rio de Janeiro



Number of monkeypox cases grew by 50% – Photo: World Health Organization

Number of monkeypox cases grew by 50%Photo: World Health Organization

Published 07/08/2022 18:20

Rio – The state of Rio de Janeiro has doubled the number of cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in just 4 days. According to the bulletin of the State Department of Health, 30 cases of the disease were confirmed across the state. The data refer to the bulletin of Thursday (7), since until the afternoon of this Friday (8), the number of cases was not updated by the folder.

According to the secretary, of the 30 confirmed cases, 25 were in Metropolitan Region I and 05 in Metropolitan Region II. At the moment, 10 cases are still under investigation and 30 have been discarded.

Confirmed and suspected cases are monitored daily by the SES and the Municipal Health Surveillance teams. SES stressed the importance of showing that, although the disease was first identified in monkeys, the current outbreak is not related to these animals.

The disease

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close, intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or secretions and mucus from the infected person.

Initial symptoms are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion. In general, between 1 to 3 days after the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.