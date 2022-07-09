Monkeypox in MG: number of confirmed cases rose from 8 to 14 in two days

In two days, the number of confirmed cases of monkey pox in Minas Gerais. The State Department of Health reported that of the total number of infected patients, two returned from a trip abroad and the others were in São Paulo. Still according to the folder, all are stable and in home isolation. The first patient to have the diagnosis confirmed, on 06/29, was a 33-year-old boy..

In an interview with THE TIME, infectious disease specialist Carlos Starling reported that the trend is for the number of cases to increase in the coming months. “It is necessary to guide the population. The vaccine is not available”, highlights the doctor. He considers that the monkeypox virus does not have the potential to cause a pandemic the size of that caused by Covid-19, however, there is a risk of high rates of contamination. “We need to observe the behavior to assess whether we have resumed the vaccine,” he reinforced.

Most of the patients infected by the disease are in Belo Horizonte. There are nine records in the capital of Minas Gerais. Two other people who were infected by the disease live in Sete Lagoas, in the central region of the state, and one in Governador Valadares, in Rio Doce. All are men, aged between 23 and 46 years.

Vaccine

The smallpox vaccine has not been available in Brazil since 1980, when the disease was eradicated. According to Leandro Curi, a physician and infectious disease specialist, the smallpox vaccine works for its sister disease: monkeypox.

However, the protection would not be 100%, it would be 85%. For him, it is necessary to study the need to resume the production of the immunizing agent. “It protects (the vaccine) because of the genetic proximity between the viruses,” Curi said.

“Outbreaks that lead to epidemics start like this (Minas scenario). When the group of patients is small, we are able to follow up, but now it is possible that there are people who have had contact with these people. spreading,” he explained.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Skin lesions first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The skin lesions look like those of chickenpox or syphilis until they form a crust, which then falls off.

The symptoms of monkeypox can be mild or severe, and the skin lesions can be itchy or painful.

How is the disease transmitted?

The World Health Organization (WHO) still does not know the source of infection in the reported cases. However, according to the Butantan Institute, it is now possible to detail how the disease has spread among humans. Check out how this transmission takes place:

Contact with droplets expelled by an infected person (human or animal);

Contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or by contaminated materials such as clothing and sheets;

Also according to the Butantan Institute, the incubation period for monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days, but can vary from five to 21 days.

How is the treatment?

As with the Coronavirus, the treatment of monkeypox also requires isolation for 21 days, with the patient under medical observation.