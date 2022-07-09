More than friends, friends! Jade Picon and Duda Santos, colleagues in ‘Travessia’, walk hand in hand and play with paparazzo

That Jade Picon incorporated the carioca way of life, we have already told you here. Living in Rio de Janeiro to record “Travessia”, the next 9 pm soap opera and her debut as an actress, she has a hectic routine, but has managed to make friends and even introduce one of the São Paulo programs she used to do before: strolling and shopping in malls.

That’s what she did with her newest childhood friend, her co-star, Dudasantos. The two do not separate, and were caught by a paparazzo in Barra da Tijuca, where Jade is living, for now, in a hotel.

Jade Picon and Duda Santos, colleagues in ‘Travessia’ walk hand in hand and play with paparazzo Photo: Extra

Jade and Duda chatted loudly and laughed a lot when they were photographed. When they noticed the camera in their direction, they even posed for the photographer. As they left, the two remembered those teenagers leaving school, hand in hand. More than friends, friends! Friendship of millions there.