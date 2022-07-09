MP denounces use of Secret Budget for SUS fraud

Deputy Attorney Lucas Furtado, from the public ministry next to Federal Audit Court (TCU)requested the opening of an inquiry by the Court to investigate the use of the secret budget to pay for fraud using the Unified Health System, the SUS. The scandal was revealed by reporter Breno Pires, from the magazine Piauí. Millions of reais from the secret budget controlled by Centrão in the National Congress are being, according to the report, directed to city halls that falsify numbers in the health area.

“These are serious allegations of possible fraud against the Unified Health System – SUS, observed in several municipalities in the state of Maranhão, including suspected cases of embezzlement of public resources”, says Furtado. “The municipalities would return part of the budgetary resources received by the municipalities for health actions”, he says.

“It is certain and beyond doubt that the rapporteur’s amendments – the so-called ‘RP-9’ – have led to the execution without any transparency of a substantial part of the budget funds, as well as the allocation of the respective expenses”, he says. “This irregularity, by itself, even if the ‘take-a-here’ is not confirmed in the votes of interest of the Government in Congress, compromises or makes control unfeasible, constituting sufficient reason for the intervention of the TCU”, he says.





