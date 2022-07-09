with the name in top of the ranking of the most accessed in adult content site OnlyFansa ex-BBB 21 Lumena Aleluia already won a legion of fans + 18 and reached the six-digit billing in a week: according to information from the platform itself, the former BBB has already earned R$ 100 thousand in record time!

With the profile activated on July 1st, Lumena reached the incredible mark of most accessed content in the Privacysince the OnlyFans Brasileiro is the largest content sales platform in Brazil. After announcing the creation of your profile on the platform, Lumena even received an invitation unusual: the funker Dynho Alveswho also produces erotic content, invited her to record together.

“Let’s make content together?”asked the Mirella’s ex-husbandto what Lumen Hallelujah responded only with a fire emoji and a smile emoji. It is worth remembering that after announcing their entry to the adult site, Lumena was the target of numerous criticisms on social networks, and that’s why he shared a click on his Instagram where he left a message.

“My militancy is my freedom! I will ALWAYS bring news. Link in Bio to access my content (18+)”wrote in the caption the former contestant of ‘Big Brother Brasil 21. To gain access to exclusive content posted by Lumenathe subscriber must pay the amount of BRL 79.90/month.