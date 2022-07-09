New changes to Casa Verde e Amarela are positive for low-income homebuilders – and more to come

The FGTS board of trustees approved, in an extraordinary meeting, some of the updates proposed by the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) in May 2022 for the Casa Verde e Amarela (CVA) housing program, which, in the opinion of analysts, is positive news. for low-income builders.

Among the main highlights is the increase in the family income limit for groups 2 and 3 of the CVA program. This update can benefit income ranges from R$2,600.01 to R$8,000.00 with a reduction in the mortgage interest rate (minimum of 0.75 percentage point lower). Thus, this measure should increase the financing capacity by up to R$ 19 thousand and reduce monthly fees by up to 11%

Another highlight, according to XP, is the significant reduction in real estate interest rates for beneficiaries of the Pró-Cotista program. For units up to R$350 thousand, the interest rate reduction was 1 percentage point (pp) (reaching 7.66% per year), while for units above R$350 thousand the reduction was 0.5 pp (reaching 8.16% per year).

“In our view, all shares should benefit, given the greater purchasing power that can be achieved within the program”, points out analyst Ygor Altero, head of coverage of the civil construction sector at XP Investimentos. The analyst reiterated his preference for companies exposed to the top of the CVA program, in the case of Cury (CURY3) and Direcional (DIRR3), the latter through Riva.

For Altero, there will be a slightly higher cost for the FGTS, but the financing capacity remains robust. “Currently, the FGTS has less than 46% of the housing budget contracted in 2022, which was helped by the decrease in the number of contracted units. This, in our view, is a consequence of the challenging scenario to operate profitably at a time of pressure on material costs”, he evaluates.

As such, it sees the approved measures as a continuation of the updates made in March 2022. Thus, the updates should help accelerate the CVA program, as a greater number of beneficiaries will have access to lower real estate interest rates.

According to Credit Suisse, the news is positive for Direcional and also for MRV (MRVE3).

“It is worth mentioning that adjustments to the program were already expected, but ended up exceeding our expectations and those of the market”, the analysts point out.

Regarding the impacts for low-income construction companies, the view is that the expansion of the ranges gives buyers access to better financing conditions, increasing their purchasing power by up to 6%.

“We believe that companies will take the opportunity to increase their prices, balancing it with a healthy sales velocity, which can add up to 600 basis points in gross margins, a relevant relief for a segment that had its margins highly pressured by the increase in inflation” , highlights Credit.

Itaú BBA still expects that the interest rate reduction will unlock demand for all players, but that it will mainly benefit companies with a greater focus on the range slightly above the higher limits of the program, such as Cury.

MRV remains BBA’s top choice in real estate.

Bradesco BBI also believes that CVA has a key role to play in Brazil and has been significantly reduced due to the high cost environment, from a total of 56% of launches in Brazil in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) to 42 % in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22).

“We also see the new measures increasing the pricing power of construction companies by 10 to 15% in the medium and long term, which should increase the number of viable projects for the sector as a whole”, points out the BBI.

Thus, for analysts, this is a significant relief for a segment that has seen its margins highly pressured by rising inflation, and there is probably still more to come, as Credit and BBA also highlighted.

It should be noted that the Chamber is also discussing extending the loan term from the current 30 years to 35 years, which BBA believes could reduce the installment by 5%, in addition to the use of workers’ FGTS in financing installments. The BBA expects approval by parliamentarians within two weeks.

The day before, CURY3 closed with a jump of 6.78%, MRVE3 rose 6.42% and DIRR3 rose 4.43%.

