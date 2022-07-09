New image shows more of Jameela Jamil’s look as Titania in the Marvel series

Tatiana Maslany also appears in a new image from the series!

She-Hulk It will be the third Marvel Cinematic Universe series project to come to Disney+ this year. bringing Tatiana Maslany as the protagonist and titular character, the series will also feature the villain titanialived by Jameela Jamil. Now, new images of both in production were released by the magazine empire (via GameRant).

The first of the new images shows Jamil in the black and gold look that also appears in the trailer for the series. This time, the character appears to be in a courtroom, just like Jennifer Walters in another image released by the magazine.

Maslany’s character appears to be acting as a lawyer in the new series photo, and appears fully human. It is notable, however, that not everything seems to be going well, as there is a frame falling in the background and the protagonist’s suit is torn.

The series will focus on lawyer Jennifer Walters, who, after an accident, receives a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. This, however, comes with a side effect of giving her powers that turn her into the She-Hulk.

In addition to Maslany and Jamil, the production will feature the return of Mark Ruffalo like Hulk and Benedict Wong as the MCU’s current Sorcerer Supreme, Wong. The work also promises the return of the villain Abominable.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes premiere day august 17exclusively on Disney+.

