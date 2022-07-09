new Ômicron strains advance and favor reinfections

The genetic sequencing work carried out by the Genomic Network of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) indicates that the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Ômicron variant continued to gain space in the country during the second half of June, which favors the occurrence of cases of covid-19 in people who have already had the disease and have recovered. New network data were released today (2) by Fiocruz, which reached the mark of 50,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes sequenced since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020.

The study shows that the subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 represented around 8% of the cases sequenced in the country in May, a percentage that rose to 25% in June, while BA.2 lost ground. The scenario is similar to what occurs in North America and Europe and tends to position the two new subvariants as dominant in the country.

With the predominance of these two strains, researchers expect a greater occurrence of reinfections, since they are considered genetically quite distinct from BA.1 and BA.2, which dominated the epidemiological scenario in the first semester. The same occurred when the Omicron BA.1 variant replaced the Delta variant and caused the peak of cases registered in January and February of this year.

81 cases of reinfection by covid-19 were genetically characterized, 68 of them associated with the lineages of the Ômicron variant. Among these cases, there are already people who contracted covid-19 from viruses from two different strains of Ômicron.

The data analyzed in the study released today refer to the period from June 16 to 30, and include the sequencing of 1,745 genomes to the previously existing database.

The material is collected by the researchers through a partnership and collaboration with the State Public Health Laboratories (Lacens), the General Coordination of Laboratories of the Ministry of Health, the Diagnostic Assistance Laboratories of Fiocruz and other national institutions. Access to Gisaid’s EpiCoV database, an international novel coronavirus and influenza genomic surveillance initiative, also supports the Network’s monitoring work.