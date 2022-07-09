Nissan Frontier S 2023 debuts in Brazil with 163 hp engine







New Nissan Frontier S Photo: Nissan/Disclosure

Nissan Frontier’s portfolio just got bigger in Brazil. The Japanese automaker announced this Friday (8) the arrival of the new entry-level S version to the brand’s dealerships in the country. Announced at the pickup’s launch in April, the version adds to the others already available in the country – SE, Attack, XE, Platinum and Pro-4X – and also debuts with a diesel biturbo engine. The suggested price is R$ 238,290.

Contrary to what was announced by the brand at the launch of the pickup, Nissan chose to make the entry version available also with a 2.3 biturbo engine, as in the other versions. According to the brand, the decision to make the biturbo available in the S version was decided to standardize the line’s offer on the market and improve the performance and consumption of the Frontier’s entry option.





New Nissan Frontier S Photo: Nissan/Disclosure

As it has a vocation for work, the new Frontier S has two turbos with a different calibration from that offered in the other versions of the line. Thus, the entry-level version offers 163 horsepower at 3,750 rpm and 424 Nm of torque, available between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm. The Frontier S is also the only version equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox.





New Nissan Frontier S Photo: Nissan/Disclosure

According to Nissan, the entry-level version is 5% more economical, even with the 2 turbos. For comparison, the other versions offer 190 hp and 450 Nm, always with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The old Frontier S delivered 160 hp and 402 Nm. Check below how much each version of the Nissan Frontier 2023 pickup costs:

Frontier S 4×4 MT – BRL 238,290

Frontier SE 4×4 AT – BRL 264,190

Frontier Attack 4X4 AT – R$268,990

Frontier XE 4×4 AT – BRL 284,590

Frontier Platinum 4×4 AT – BRL 320,990

Frontier Pro-4X 4×4 AT – BRL 320,990

Among the standard items, the new Nissan Frontier S offers equipment such as six airbags, air conditioning, electric windows and mirrors, mechanical differential lock, automatic descent control (HDC) and traction and stability controls (VDC – Vehicle Dynamic Control). ), ramp starting aid system (HSA), among others.