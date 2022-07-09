Nissan Frontier S 2023 debuts in Brazil with 163 hp engine

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Nissan Frontier S 2023 debuts in Brazil with 163 hp engine 4 Views




New Nissan Frontier S

New Nissan Frontier S

Photo: Nissan/Disclosure

Nissan Frontier’s portfolio just got bigger in Brazil. The Japanese automaker announced this Friday (8) the arrival of the new entry-level S version to the brand’s dealerships in the country. Announced at the pickup’s launch in April, the version adds to the others already available in the country – SE, Attack, XE, Platinum and Pro-4X – and also debuts with a diesel biturbo engine. The suggested price is R$ 238,290.

Contrary to what was announced by the brand at the launch of the pickup, Nissan chose to make the entry version available also with a 2.3 biturbo engine, as in the other versions. According to the brand, the decision to make the biturbo available in the S version was decided to standardize the line’s offer on the market and improve the performance and consumption of the Frontier’s entry option.



New Nissan Frontier S

New Nissan Frontier S

Photo: Nissan/Disclosure

As it has a vocation for work, the new Frontier S has two turbos with a different calibration from that offered in the other versions of the line. Thus, the entry-level version offers 163 horsepower at 3,750 rpm and 424 Nm of torque, available between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm. The Frontier S is also the only version equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox.



New Nissan Frontier S

New Nissan Frontier S

Photo: Nissan/Disclosure

According to Nissan, the entry-level version is 5% more economical, even with the 2 turbos. For comparison, the other versions offer 190 hp and 450 Nm, always with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The old Frontier S delivered 160 hp and 402 Nm. Check below how much each version of the Nissan Frontier 2023 pickup costs:
Frontier S 4×4 MT – BRL 238,290
Frontier SE 4×4 AT – BRL 264,190
Frontier Attack 4X4 AT – R$268,990
Frontier XE 4×4 AT – BRL 284,590
Frontier Platinum 4×4 AT – BRL 320,990
Frontier Pro-4X 4×4 AT – BRL 320,990

Among the standard items, the new Nissan Frontier S offers equipment such as six airbags, air conditioning, electric windows and mirrors, mechanical differential lock, automatic descent control (HDC) and traction and stability controls (VDC – Vehicle Dynamic Control). ), ramp starting aid system (HSA), among others.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Audi makes A3 Sedan more powerful to meet Brazilian legislation – 07/08/2022

The new generation of the Audi A3 was launched in the national market at the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved