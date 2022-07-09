Niterói promotes D-Day of vaccination this Saturday; there will be 39 points in operation

share tweet share share Email

Niterói holds, this Saturday (9), the D-Day of the vaccination campaign against influenza and Covid-19. There will be 39 points open from 8 am to 5 pm, with entry until 4 pm. The objective is to increase vaccination coverage against the disease. (See vaccination locations below)

The municipal secretary of health, Rodrigo Oliveiraalert to the importance of immunization. “Performing the D makes it possible to immunize people who have difficulty attending a unit during the week. The flu and Covid-19 vaccine are fundamental, as they avoid serious cases of diseases. Be sure to attend one of the vaccination points. The application of doses continues from Monday to Friday”says the secretary.

The flu

The flu vaccine is intended for people from 6 months of age. To receive the immunization dose, it is necessary to present an identity card and CPF. It is important to take the vaccination card, especially for children.

Covid-19

D-Day will also be intended for vaccination against Covid-19. At the moment the municipality is carrying out the application of the fourth dose or second booster dose for people over 40 years old, with an interval of four months from the third dose. The third dose is intended for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years and people aged 18 years and over, with an interval of four months from the second dose. Niterói continues in continuous recap for application of the first and second dose to children between 6 and 11 years old, adolescents from 12 to 17 years old and people from 18 years old.

To receive the vaccine dose, it is necessary to present an identity card, CPF and proof of previous doses. For teenagers, the presence of a legal guardian is required.

D-Day Vaccination Sites against Covid19 and flu

Policlínica Sérgio Arouca, at Vital Brazil; Polyclinic of Barreto; Itaipu Regional Polyclinic; Regional Polyclinic Carlos Antônio da Silva, in São Lourenço; Regional Polyclinic of Piratininga; and Engenhoca Regional Polyclinic.

Basic Health Units (UBS): Morro do Estado, Santa Bárbara, Engenhoca.

Family Doctor at Grota I, Grota II, Ilha da Conceição, Leopoldina, Teixeira de Freitas, Vila Ipiranga, Jurujuba, Várzea das Moças, Alarico, Atalaia, Cafubá I, Cafubá III, Cantagalo, Caramujo, Coronel Leôncio, Jonathas Botelho, Maceió , Marítimos, Martins Torres, Maruí, Matapaca, Boa Vista, Preventório I, Preventório II, Sapê, Souza Soares, Viçoso Jardim, Viradouro, Badu and Vital Brazil.













