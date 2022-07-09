No Limite fails again and the season ends with the worst rating in history

Globo tried, but the sixth season of No Limit was far from a success. Even with the various changes in the survival competition, which ranged from more exposure in the broadcaster’s programming (there were two episodes a week, against one of the 2021 edition) to the withdrawal of perks from participants to increase competitiveness, the format ended with the worst audience ratings in history for the second year in a row — and caused financial damage to the channel, which saw advertising quotas run aground with low repercussions and bad ratings.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the sixth season of No Limite accumulated an average of 16.1 points over the course of its 20 episodes. The index represents a drop of 8% in comparison with the result of the fifth edition, carried out after a hiatus of 12 years, which averaged 17.5. The situation is even more alarming compared to the first cycles of the format, which reached an overall average of 47 points in its first season, between July and September 2000.

Even with the rejection of specialized critics and the advertising market, Globo still did not give up: on the same day that the attraction had the worst audience of the year and was humiliated by a Corinthians game broadcast by SBT, the broadcaster announced that the format commanded by Fernando Fernandes will win another chance and has opened registrations for the 2023 season. The prognosis, however, has not been positive for realities since the end of Big Brother Brasil 22: the Power Couple, which debuted together with the project of the audience leader, will also not escape ending its season with the worst rating in history.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Thursday (7):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 13.6 good morning SP 7.7 Good morning Brazil 8.0 Meeting with Patricia Poet 6.6 More you 6.7 SP1 9.1 Globe Sports 9.7 Newspaper Today 10.7 The Carnation and the Rose 14.1 Afternoon Session: The Interns 9.6 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 13.7 Beyond the Illusion 18.2 SP2 19.5 face and courage 21.7 National Journal 24.5 wetland 29.9 No Limit 6 – Final 16.7 The Good Doctor 9.1 Globo newspaper 7.1 Conversation with Bial 5.5 Face and Courage (replay) 4.4 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 4.1 hour 1 4.7 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.7 General Balance Sheet 1.1 General Balance Sheet Morning II 1.8 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 2.5 Speak Brazil 3.5 Nowadays 3.0 General Balance Sheet SP 5.1 Flames of Life 4.1 Alert City 4.2 Alert City II 5.5 City Alert SP 8.0 Record Journal 7.2 All the Girls in Me 4.2 Love Without Equal 3.6 Power Couple Brazil 6 5.2 Speaks, I hear you 1.4 The Love School 0.8 Universal Church 0.4 General Balance Sheet Dawn 0.5 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.2 First Impact 2.0 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.1 Carousel 3.8 Emerald 3.6 Family cases 2.8 gossiping 3.2 Beware of the Angel 4.1 the soulless 5.4 Tomorrow is Forever 5.8 SBT Brazil 5.2 Poliana Moça 6.4 Angel’s face 5.9 Mouse Program 5.7 The square is ours 6.5 The Night 4.7 Operation Mosque 2.8 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law 2.1 The Best of Connection Reporter 2.0 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 2.0 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.6 Let’s go SP 1.0 Let’s go Brazil 1.5 The Chef with Edu Guedes 0.5 Bora Brasil 2nd Edition 0.7 Open game 2.2 Open Game – Debate 3.7 The Ball Owners 2.7 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.7 best of the afternoon 1.5 Brazil Urgent 4.1 Brazil Urgent SP 4.0 Band Journal 4.2 Faustão in the Band 3.2 Line of Combat 2.4 Night news 1.8 What End Did It Take? 1.4 Total Sport 1.3 The Blacklist 0.8 Savage Planet (replay) 0.5 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.8 1st newspaper 0.7 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 0.4 Grace Church 0.0 got you 0.2 Good morning you SP 0.2 Good morning for you 0.1 You on TV 0.5 I’ll tell you 0.1 Universal Church 0.0 The afternoon is yours 1.2 The Love School 0.3 Universal Church 0.2 National Alert 0.6 TV network! news 0.7 Faith Show 0.3 TV Fame 0.5 Shark Tank Brazil 0.6 João Kleber Show (re-presentation) 0.4 Dynamic reading 0.2 Trouble (re-enactment) 0.1 got you 0.1 Grace Church 0.1

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters