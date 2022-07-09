No Limite fails again and the season ends with the worst rating in history

No Limite fails again and the season ends with the worst rating in history

Globo tried, but the sixth season of No Limit was far from a success. Even with the various changes in the survival competition, which ranged from more exposure in the broadcaster’s programming (there were two episodes a week, against one of the 2021 edition) to the withdrawal of perks from participants to increase competitiveness, the format ended with the worst audience ratings in history for the second year in a row — and caused financial damage to the channel, which saw advertising quotas run aground with low repercussions and bad ratings.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the sixth season of No Limite accumulated an average of 16.1 points over the course of its 20 episodes. The index represents a drop of 8% in comparison with the result of the fifth edition, carried out after a hiatus of 12 years, which averaged 17.5. The situation is even more alarming compared to the first cycles of the format, which reached an overall average of 47 points in its first season, between July and September 2000.

Even with the rejection of specialized critics and the advertising market, Globo still did not give up: on the same day that the attraction had the worst audience of the year and was humiliated by a Corinthians game broadcast by SBT, the broadcaster announced that the format commanded by Fernando Fernandes will win another chance and has opened registrations for the 2023 season. The prognosis, however, has not been positive for realities since the end of Big Brother Brasil 22: the Power Couple, which debuted together with the project of the audience leader, will also not escape ending its season with the worst rating in history.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Thursday (7):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)13.6
good morning SP7.7
Good morning Brazil8.0
Meeting with Patricia Poet6.6
More you6.7
SP19.1
Globe Sports9.7
Newspaper Today10.7
The Carnation and the Rose14.1
Afternoon Session: The Interns9.6
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite13.7
Beyond the Illusion18.2
SP219.5
face and courage21.7
National Journal24.5
wetland29.9
No Limit 6 – Final16.7
The Good Doctor9.1
Globo newspaper7.1
Conversation with Bial5.5
Face and Courage (replay)4.4
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola4.1
hour 14.7
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.7
General Balance Sheet1.1
General Balance Sheet Morning II1.8
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP2.5
Speak Brazil3.5
Nowadays3.0
General Balance Sheet SP5.1
Flames of Life4.1
Alert City4.2
Alert City II5.5
City Alert SP8.0
Record Journal7.2
All the Girls in Me4.2
Love Without Equal3.6
Power Couple Brazil 65.2
Speaks, I hear you1.4
The Love School0.8
Universal Church0.4
General Balance Sheet Dawn0.5
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.2
First Impact2.0
First Impact 2nd Edition3.1
Carousel3.8
Emerald3.6
Family cases2.8
gossiping3.2
Beware of the Angel4.1
the soulless5.4
Tomorrow is Forever5.8
SBT Brazil5.2
Poliana Moça6.4
Angel’s face5.9
Mouse Program5.7
The square is ours6.5
The Night4.7
Operation Mosque2.8
Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law2.1
The Best of Connection Reporter2.0
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition2.0
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.6
Let’s go SP1.0
Let’s go Brazil1.5
The Chef with Edu Guedes0.5
Bora Brasil 2nd Edition0.7
Open game2.2
Open Game – Debate3.7
The Ball Owners2.7
Good afternoon Sao Paulo1.7
best of the afternoon1.5
Brazil Urgent4.1
Brazil Urgent SP4.0
Band Journal4.2
Faustão in the Band3.2
Line of Combat2.4
Night news1.8
What End Did It Take?1.4
Total Sport1.3
The Blacklist0.8
Savage Planet (replay)0.5
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.8
1st newspaper0.7
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)0.4
Grace Church0.0
got you0.2
Good morning you SP0.2
Good morning for you0.1
You on TV0.5
I’ll tell you0.1
Universal Church0.0
The afternoon is yours1.2
The Love School0.3
Universal Church0.2
National Alert0.6
TV network! news0.7
Faith Show0.3
TV Fame0.5
Shark Tank Brazil0.6
João Kleber Show (re-presentation)0.4
Dynamic reading0.2
Trouble (re-enactment)0.1
got you0.1
Grace Church0.1

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

