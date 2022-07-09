Nothing Phone 1 has samples and camera details released

Nothing Phone 1 is among one of the most anticipated releases of the moment. Responsible for marking the company’s entry into the cell phone market, the model has been the subject of many rumors about its specifications. Doing the curious a favor, Nothing decided to publish a series of samples of the device’s cameras.

We know that the Nothing Phone 1 will bring fast charging, a relatively affordable price for a flagship and a distinctive design with customizable rear lights. Now, according to the brand itself, cell phone cameras want to prove that “less is more”. In an official publication, Nothing stated:

Contrary to what some brands would have you believe, quality doesn’t mean more cameras. […] But more just means more lower quality cameras. For an illusion of innovation. […] Just to get more out of you. So the Phone (1) has only two cameras. Two superb. Not four mediocre.

See samples below. Please note that the images have not been edited.