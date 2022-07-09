Nursing technician dies in hospital after being bitten by a spider in Northern Piauí | Piauí

Nursing technician Raimunda Nonata da Cruz Souza, 58, died at the Chagas Rodrigues Regional Hospital, in the municipality of Piripiri, 166 km north of Teresina, this Thursday (7) after being bitten by a spider in the groin.

To g1 the director of the hospital, Celene Fontinele, informed that the technician was admitted to the unit with necrosis in the region where she was bitten by the insect. The woman had fever, epigastric pain, had low blood pressure, was dehydrated and had tachycardia. Raimunda had diabetes.

“The entire sepsis protocol was carried out, with improvements in the parameters. She was monitored. There was a need to register in the regulation for a specialized hospital”, said the manager.

However, before the transfer took place, Raimunda suffered respiratory arrest and needed to be intubated. She then suffered another respiratory arrest and died.

The cadaveric report states that the technician’s death was caused by: cardiac arrest in asystole, severe metabolic acidosis, severe hepatorenal insufficiency, anaphylactic shock and arachnid accident.

On social media, the City of Piripiri mourned the death of the health professional.

The Municipal Mayor of chili, Jôve Oliveira Monteiro, and the municipal secretary of health, Gabriel Mauriz, express deep regret at the death of the nursing technician Raimunda Nonata da Cruz Souza, which took place this Thursday (05/07). Faced with such a loss, she prays to God and asks for the intercession of Nossa Senhora dos Remédios to comfort the family, friends and admirers of such an illustrious Pipiririan.