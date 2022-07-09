Oi (OIBR3): UBS BB reduces recommendation to neutral and cuts target price to BRL 0.60

UBS BB made a downgrade in the classification of Oi’s common shares (OIBR3), from purchase to neutral. In addition, the house cut the target price of the paper, from R$ 1.70 to R$ 0.60 (a potential increase of 11% compared to the previous day’s closing). In the assessment of UBS BB, Oi, which is preparing to exit judicial recovery soon, faces challenges on several fronts. This was the justification used for the downgrades, even though the paper has accumulated a loss of around 70% in the last 12 months.

According to in-house analysts, Oi’s main asset today is its stake in V.Tal, formerly InfraCo, a fiber optic business. Recently, the company concluded the sale of a stake in V.Tal to funds from BTG Pactual and Globenet. With the transaction, Oi’s stake in the company decreased from 42.1% to 34.7%.

UBS BB believes that Oi’s stake in V.Tal may take years to monetize and lists not-so-favorable trends in the broadband segment. First, because the Brazilian market is divided between the three largest playerswhich has a 52% market share, and more than 15,000 providers, which hold the remaining 48%.

For the authors of the analysis, this market fragmentation has two consequences for Oi. The first is that fierce competition slows down the company’s net additions, in relation to its peers, and limits its ability to raise prices. Second, the consolidation of this market strengthens Oi’s competitors, which are solid companies with the power to make acquisitions.

“Market consolidation will also drive network consolidation, resulting in lower demand for V.Tal services – a trend we have seen so far,” the analysts wrote.

However, even seeing these trends, UBS BB claims to have a constructive view of the company. The house forecasts an operating cash flow margin of 3% for the company in 2024. For V.Tal, analysts believe that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) could triple up to 2026, to BRL 4.2 billion.

On the other hand, UBS BB sees an 80% growth in Oi’s net debt between 2023 and 2026. In the analysts’ calculations, the company’s interest expenses and other guarantees should reach R$ 2 billion per year, exceeding the Expected Ebitda of R$ 1.9 billion per year – and resulting in cash burn. O valuation of the house over Oi is 15.7 times the 2023 Ebitda, including, in the calculation, the company’s interest in V.Tal.

“Main upside [potencial de alta] What we see for Oi may come from the management of its debt, in which the potential to improve costs is challenged by the current environment of low liquidity and high risk”, says the UBS BB team.

